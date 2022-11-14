Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns live, as well as the latest information from FTX Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns match live on TV and online?
The match Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns?
This is the start time for the Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns game on November 14, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Phoenix Suns
One of the players to watch out for in Phoenix Suns is Cameron Payne, the 28-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 22 points.
Key player in Miami Heat
One of the most outstanding players in Miami Heat is Max Strus, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 31 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 2, 2022 in the NBA season, where Phoenix Suns managed to win by a score of 111 points against Miami Heat's 90.
The player who scored the most points for Phoenix Suns in that game was Devin Booker with 23, while the player who scored the most points for Miami Heat in that game was Duncan Robinson with 22.
History Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Phoenix Suns, as of the last five games they have won all four, while Miami Heat has won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Phoenix Suns who has scored 546 points compared to 511 for Miami Heat.
Actuality - Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns have been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning eight and losing four of their 12 games.
Philadelphia 76ers 100 - 88 Phoenix Suns
- Last three games
Minnesota Timberwolves 117 - 129 Phoenix Suns
Orlando Magic 114 - 97 Phoenix Suns
Actuality - Miami Heat
Miami Heat has had a regular performance in the current NBA season. After playing 13 games, they have won six and lost seven.
Miami Heat 107 - 110 Portland Trail Blazers
- Last three games
Miami Heat 117 - 112 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 132 - 115 Charlotte Hornets
The match will be played at the FTX Arena Stadium
The match between Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns will take place at the FTX Arena Stadium in the city of Miami (United States), this stadium is where the Miami Heat team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.