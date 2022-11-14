LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets live, as well as the latest information from the Toyota Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Rockets player
Jalen Green, 20-year-old shooting guard, is one of the players who is a product of the G League, is considered one of the players with the greatest projection in the coming years, being drafted as second, the expectation is great on him, but he must remain calm because he is only 20 years old and still has much to learn, a great season would put him on the lips of many, if injuries respect him his future as a star of the NBA is assured.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Paul George, 32-year-old shooting guard, this season is being a reference for the team, this player along with Leonard, promise to be one of the best duos in the NBA; however, this is the first season that they are playing without complications due to injuries, the player averages 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Rockets All-Star Team
Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
Clippers All-Star roster
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Face to face
The previous season Clippers and Rockets met three times, leaving an absolute winner of the series, in this case it was the team from Los Angeles, with a 3-0, Clippers made it clear that they were the better team, for this new season the teams have already played two games out of four, Clippers leads the series 2-0 and has a good chance to sweep the series.
Houston Rockets
Rockets want to be a competitive team again and start to leave the last place of their conference, which they have achieved in the last two seasons, the team had good moments when Harden was leading their project, but nowadays they are not able to put together a competitive roster, this team is benefiting from the G League to recruit young talent, what this team has to do is to continue empowering their young roster and start beating favorite teams, In this way the players will be motivated, in the current season they have a negative record of 2-11, again at the bottom of the conference, the team must start to rebound or it will be too late, clearly there is a lot to work on and maybe it is not being done, their last game was against Pelicans and it was a 119-106 loss, everything points to be the bottom of the conference, but it is up to them to avoid it.
LA Clippers
The Clippers have not had the best luck in recent seasons, a team with a lot of potential has not been able to excel in the finals, in terms of players they are not far behind, as they have in their ranks two extraordinary references, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both after several years in the institution have not been able to show their best game together, a long injury to Leonard has diminished him from the competition and after fifteen months out, in this season there are many expectations, unfortunately the results have not been good and the team has not been able to pass the mid-table, after thirteen games the team has a barely positive record of 7-6, if their goal is the Playoffs they should look for more victories and add a very long streak, since that gives stability to the teams, the season is still very long and anything can happen.
The West is on fire
Clippers and Rockets are not having their best moment in the season and are falling short in the results, after thirteen games the teams are not able to have a winning streak and in this league a bad start does not forgive anyone, now the teams come to the clash after having lost a previous game, Rockets are again in last place and Clippers seem to be looking for the Playoff via Play-In.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Toyota Center at 8:00 pm ET.