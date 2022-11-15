San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Spurs player
Keldon Johnson, a 23 year old forward, is taking advantage of the fact that his team usually generates great stars, for a team that wants to renew itself this player fits perfectly in its equation, in the current season his numbers are: 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, no doubt the player will have to be noticed game after game to get into the Playoffs.
good morning y'all pic.twitter.com/5p3bdi9fyC— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2022
Watch out for this Blazers player
Damian Lillard, the 32 year old point guard, is fundamental for the Blazers rebuilding project, so far this season the player is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 rebounds, with the support of the young group they will seek to return to the Playoffs, and at the beginning of the season they have already beaten teams that will certainly be in the final phase, Lillard knows he is essential in the star quintet and his contribution on the court has been extraordinary.
Spurs all-star roster
Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl.
Blazers All-Star Team
Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic.
Face to face
Spurs and Blazers faced each other in a four-game series last season, San Antonio ended up sweeping after winning all four meetings, the scores in four games were with a considerable distance, for this season Blazers looks better and even leads the conference while Spurs remains in the position of the last seasons.
Spurs is renewing itself
San Antonio Spurs, a team that has won the title on several occasions making a team of many figures seems to have left behind that methodology to focus on building a young team with a lot of projection, the team has among its roster with 11 players under 23 years, something new in this institution, the Spurs stand out for the generation of great players, But in recent seasons they have not been able to place in the Playoffs, the bet is risky and fans will have to wait a few years to see a more competitive team, Spurs with 6-7, remains in eleventh position, the last game played ended in victory against Bucks surprisingly and prior to Wednesday's matchup will face Warriors in another complicated duel.
Portland Trail Blazers is surprising everyone
Blazers are having a better season and following with good results as they have done recently, the team is showing that the Playoffs can be possible and could advance to the last stages, last season their record was 27-55, now with a healthy team they could emulate a season like the 2020/21 where they qualified to playoffs in sixth position, the roster has been renewed and with more youth on the court the team is already showing that they will fight for big things, the team started the season with four consecutive victories, after thirteen games played the team leads the Western Conference with a 9-4, the good results are coming and it would not be a surprise if in the Playoffs they become an uncomfortable opponent, the team recently lost to Mavericks in a very close game that ended 117-112, now in order not to jeopardize their leadership they need to beat Spurs.
The red-hot West
The NBA is always surprising its fans and this time is no exception, Blazers is showing an extraordinary level and remains the leader of the conference while Tuesday's opponent, the San Antonio Spurs, a team that is at the bottom of the conference, this type of duels can change the mentality of the teams so both will go out to leave everything on the court.
