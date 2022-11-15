New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz of November 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Utah Jazz lastlineup
The last quintet of the Utah Jazz:
Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jordan Clarkson.
Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jordan Clarkson.
New York Knicks last lineup
The last quintet of New York Knicks:
Cam Reddish, Isaiah Hartenstein, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson.
Cam Reddish, Isaiah Hartenstein, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson.
Utah Jazz Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Lauri Markkanen (#23), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he is averaging 21.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (#8) who this season has managed to average 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jordan Clarkson (#0) will be key to making assists, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
Utah Jazz in the tournament
The Utah Jazz had a great start to the regular season, with 10 wins and 5 losses, establishing themselves in third place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on November 13 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the Utah Jazz lost 105-98 at the Wells Fargo Center and that way they got their fifth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
New York Knicks Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First center Julius Randle (#30), is one of the best players in the league averaging 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward RJ Barrett (#9), last tournament he helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He's one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, point guard Jalen Brunson (#11) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
New York Knicks in the tournament
The New York team started the new tournament well, this year they are again a strong team competing for the championship. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 6 wins and 7 losses, they are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they stayed out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 13 against Oklahoma City Thunder, where the New York Knicks won 145 to 135 at Madison Square Garden and that way they got their seventh loss of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the matchup, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good team in the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
The stadium
The Vivint Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Salt Lake City, Utah. Since October 4, 1991 it is the home of the Utah Jazz, it has a capacity of 19,911 spectators and its construction cost 93 million dollars.