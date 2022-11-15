Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game
Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers 

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:15 AM10 minutes ago

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:10 AM15 minutes ago

Open quotes!

“When was the last time I played, six or seven days ago, a week ago?” said Antetokounmpo. “But that's part of it. You can't get too low or too high. It's part of it. You can't expect to be at your best when you haven't played in a week."

 

 “They move the ball. They have a lot of capable players who can play one-on-one,” said Antetokounmpo. “Capable pointers, good pitchers.”

 

 "The score was pretty evenly distributed to them tonight," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They beat us in different ways. The guards had great nights. Tonight, there was a lot of balance.”

11:05 AM20 minutes ago

Milwaukee Bucks

PG - Jevon Carter

SG - Jordan Nwora

SF - MarJon Beaichamp

PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo 

C - Brook Lopez.

11:00 AM25 minutes ago

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are at the same stage as the Cavs. The team started with nine straight wins and today has a campaign of 10 triumphs and three defeats this season. The last one, for the Atlanta Hawks playing in front of their fans.
10:55 AM30 minutes ago

Speak up, JB Bickerstaff!

“That first game back after a long trip to the West Coast is always tough,” Bickerstaff said. “We just didn't have any pop to begin with. We were just looking for some formations that could give us a little life. We found one at the end.”

 

 "It was a tough three quarters," said point guard Lamar Stevens, who started in Mitchell's place and scored 12 points in 24 minutes. “The fact that we were able to get so close and actually have a chance to win the game in the final stretch, I thought we really bonded. We never give up."

 

 “I thought our audience was great. To take the mess we had in the first three rooms and bring that burst of energy into the room and recover, I thought it was huge. I definitely felt the momentum shift.”

 

 It would have been very easy to go into the fourth quarter, down 20 points, to give up,” Bickerstaff said. “Their feeling and the need to not let each other down, they went out and gave what they had. That's a testament to this group."

 

 “We knew there would be a learning curve on how to finish games this year. There's no reason to panic. We have a good basketball team in that locker room. If we stay healthy and have our team on the court, we are going to win a lot of games this year.”

10:50 AM35 minutes ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Caris LeVert

PF - Evan Mobley

C - Jarett Allen.

10:45 AM40 minutes ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through a very bad phase of the season. It has a positive record of eight wins and five losses, but four in a row for the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. The team lost the first duel of the season and amended eight straight wins, but dropped in performance and needs the victory to return to the top of the Eastern Conference.
10:40 AMan hour ago

NBA

Photo: NBA
10:35 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Fiserv Forum

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be played at Fiserv Forum, with a capacity of 17,500 people.
10:30 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo