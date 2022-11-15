Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“They move the ball. They have a lot of capable players who can play one-on-one,” said Antetokounmpo. “Capable pointers, good pitchers.”
"The score was pretty evenly distributed to them tonight," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They beat us in different ways. The guards had great nights. Tonight, there was a lot of balance.”
Milwaukee Bucks
SG - Jordan Nwora
SF - MarJon Beaichamp
PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo
C - Brook Lopez.
Milwaukee Bucks
Speak up, JB Bickerstaff!
"It was a tough three quarters," said point guard Lamar Stevens, who started in Mitchell's place and scored 12 points in 24 minutes. “The fact that we were able to get so close and actually have a chance to win the game in the final stretch, I thought we really bonded. We never give up."
“I thought our audience was great. To take the mess we had in the first three rooms and bring that burst of energy into the room and recover, I thought it was huge. I definitely felt the momentum shift.”
It would have been very easy to go into the fourth quarter, down 20 points, to give up,” Bickerstaff said. “Their feeling and the need to not let each other down, they went out and gave what they had. That's a testament to this group."
“We knew there would be a learning curve on how to finish games this year. There's no reason to panic. We have a good basketball team in that locker room. If we stay healthy and have our team on the court, we are going to win a lot of games this year.”
Cleveland Cavaliers
SG - Donovan Mitchell
SF - Caris LeVert
PF - Evan Mobley
C - Jarett Allen.