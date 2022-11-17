Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs live, as well as the latest information from Golden 1 Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs match live on TV and online?
The match Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs?
This is the start time for the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game on November 17, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at San Antonio Spurs
One of the players to watch out for in San Antonio Spurs is Jakob Poeltl, the 27-year-old Austrian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 31 points.
Key player for Sacramento Kings
One of the most outstanding players in Sacramento Kings is Terence Davis, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 31 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 3, 2022 in the framework of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, where Sacramento Kings managed to win by a score of 115 points against 112 of San Antonio Spurs.
The player who scored the most points for Sacramento Kings in that game was Harrison Barnes with 27, while the player who scored the most points for San Antonio Spurs in that game was Dejounte Murray with 29.
History Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of San Antonio Spurs, as of the last five games they have won three, while Sacramento Kings have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of San Antonio Spurs who have scored 595 points against 563 of Sacramento Kings.
Actuality - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs have had a bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning six and losing nine of their 15 games.
San Antonio Spurs 111 - 93 Milwaukee Bucks
- Last three games
Actuality - Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings have had a regular performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 13 games, they have won seven and lost six.
Los Angeles Lakers 114 - 120 Sacramento Kings
- Last three games
The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center Stadium
The match between Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs will take place at the Golden 1 Center Stadium in the city of Sacramento (United States), the stadium is where the Sacramento Kings play their home games, it was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 17,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
