Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers of November 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets last lineup
Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton.
Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton.
Portland Trail Blazers last lineup
Portland Trail Blazers Ultimate Quintet:
Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons.
Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Kevin Durant (#7), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 32.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1 assist per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#11) will be key to assisting, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets had a bad start to the regular season, with 6 wins and 9 losses, they established themselves in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on November 1 against the Chicago Bulls, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 108-99 at the Barclays Center and thus the Brooklyn Nets got their sixth consecutive loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Portland Trail Blazers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Damian Lillard (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Jusuf Nurkic (#27) who this season has managed to average 13.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Anfernee Simons (#1) will be key to assisting, he had an excellent tournament last season and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 20.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Portland Trail Blazers in the tournament
The Portland Trail Blazers have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 10 wins and 1 loss, and they are in first place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on October 28 against the Houston Rockets, where the Portland Trail Blazers won 125-111 at the Moda Center for their fifth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Moda Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Portland, Oregon. Since October 12, 1995, it has been the home of the Portland Trail Blazers, has a capacity of 19,980 spectators and cost 262 million dollars to build.