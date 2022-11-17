Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Hornets vs Cavs game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
LaMelo Ball, a must see player!
The point guard from Charlotte is back on the court and will look to become the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister. He is currently averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The Hornets star is taking advantage of the team's bad moment to try to establish himself as the team's hope. LaMelo started the regular season with muscular problems, prolonging his debut until 3 games ago. Without a doubt, the connection of the base with Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier is the most important to improve the moment of Charlotte and its immediate future. LaMelo's objectives are to get the team to the Play-In and that his participation leads him to be considered for the All-Star Game.
How does the Hornets get here?
The Charlotte team started this season after getting into the NBA Play-In and being eliminated by Atlanta and not getting their ticket to the Playoffs. With a team full of young promises and led by LaMelo Ball, the Hornets ended a 43-win-39-loss streak to rank tenth in the East and leave the Knicks and Wizards out of the Play-In. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was the loss due to injury to LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward at the most important moments, the Hornets star injured his ankle and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance from Terry Rozier, Mason Plumle and Kelly Oubre, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr arrived, in addition they only suffered one loss, being that of Montrezl Harrell, a sensitive loss that the team has not been able to replace. Charlotte's objective is to take advantage of the few movements in the squad to get back into the Play-In and fight for a place in the NBA Playoffs.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The new Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, sharp at 6:30 p.m.