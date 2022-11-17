New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the previous NBA season he broke the record of three pointers, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers were very good and after his return from injury he led the team to win the NBA championship and be again MVP of the finals, this season comes with the same ambition to get another ring and in recent duels has scored more than thirty points, being in the loss to the Suns his maximum of the season with 51.
Watch out for this Knicks player
Julius Randle, 27-year-old power forward, is one of the most important players for Knicks, the team has a project for the future and this player is in the plan, but the present is important and they are also competing in a great way for this season, where their goal is the Playoffs, the player averages per game: 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, well accompanied can make this team the surprise and a constant in the final phase.
.@J30_RANDLE hot early ♨️ pic.twitter.com/lgKehYKzJj— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 17, 2022
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Knicks all-star lineup
Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson.
Face to face
Last season Knicks and Warriors had a very short series of two games, leaving the series in a victory for each team, Warriros was the first to take the victory 105-96, for the second duel with a closer score Knicks won 116-114, for this season both teams need the victory so it will surely be a game of many points.
Warriors with improvement
The current NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, are not having a devastating start and on the contrary they have been violated, the team after a bad streak could end it with a good performance of Curry, however they can not avoid being defeated, probably a team so worked to get confused after following the same idea, but if there is a team that can turn around a bad step are the Warriors who have demonstrated it on more than one occasion, the current champion in this season continues with more defeats than victories, whatever is happening they must correct it immediately, Curry with performances of more than thirty points, even reaching fifty, cannot avoid the defeats, the defensive line must be more cautious and avoid mistakes that cost them the games, the last duel was against Suns and it was a 130-119 defeat, the weeks go by and they must start looking for the victory.
Knicks in search of Playoffs
The popular Knicks are in search of a new NBA title, since they have not won it since the early seventies, where they won their only two championships, the team although it does not stand out for being a winner as it is so well known has many fans around the world, something worrying for the franchise is that they have only qualified for the Playoffs once in the last eight seasons, to qualify for the Playoffs, The team made a great investment for this season, although they did not manage to put together the team they expected, the current players should be enough to achieve the feat, currently with a 8-7, they are in the eighth position, prior to the duel against the champion they are on a streak of two consecutive victories and it seems that their start is being better than expected, a victory against Warriors would give them great motivation to continue in the fight for a Playoffs spot.
Great duel at the Chase Center
The NBA continues in a great season that promises to give many surprises, so far it has been a very competitive season and teams are still looking for their best version, this time New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, will face each other with the sole purpose of improving their records, both sailing in the middle part of their conferences looking to add another victory, as they have not abounded for these teams.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Chase Center, at 10:00 pm ET.