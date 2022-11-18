Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
New Orleans Pelicans shooting chart in the last game between the two

Boston Celtics shooting chart in the last game between the two

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans live, as well as the latest information from the Smoothie King Center. Don't miss a single detail of Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans live with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans live?

The Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans game for NBA?

This is the start time for the Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans game on Novemeber 18, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass

New Orleans Pelicans key player

CJ McCollum, 31 year old shooting guard, is an excellent player who has been key in the Pelicans recent games, with injury prone players like Williamson and McCollum, this player is left as the one responsible for making the team work on the court, Pelicans has a great project and all players must be at their best level.
Boston Celtics key player

The great start to the season comes at the hands of a great team. One of the Celtics' favorite small forwards is 2.03-inch Jayson Tatum, who is averaging 31.2 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
New Orleans Pelicans last five

C.J. McCollum

Brandon Ingram

Herber Jones

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas

Boston Celtics last five

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Grant Williams

A.J. Horford

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have had an inconsistent season in the NBA 2022-23 Western Conference. Although they are on a three-game winning streak, they are fifth in the standings with nine wins and six losses. They have a PCT of 0.600.
Boston Celtics

The Celtics are having a great start to the season. They have played 15 games and already have 12 wins and only three losses. They are in first place in the Eastern Conference and are showing a great level within the overall standings. They have a PCT of 0.800. They are the current champions of the conference and a great performance is expected in this new stage.
Smoothie King Center

Inaugurated in October 1999 as the New Orleans Arena with capacity for 18,000 spectators, it became the home of the Hornets in 2002, the venue was an important piece for the victims of Hurricane Katrina since the medical corps occupied the arena to attend to the victims, and several sporting events have been presented in the Pelicans' home.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
