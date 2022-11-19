San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match
Stay tuned for live coverage of San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers live online

The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Spurs player

Keldon Johnson, a 23 year old forward, is taking advantage of the fact that his team usually generates great stars, for a team that wants to renew itself this player fits perfectly in its equation, in the current season his numbers are: 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, no doubt the player will have to be noticed game after game to get into the Playoffs.
Watch out for this Clippers player

Paul George, 32-year-old shooting guard, this season is being a reference for the team, this player along with Leonard, promise to be one of the best duos in the NBA; however, this is the first season that they are playing without complications due to injuries, the player averages 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Clippers All-Star Team

Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Spurs all-star roster

Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl.
Face to face

Spurs and Clippers will meet again this season, the series of both teams is four games and it seems that it will be very disputed, both have the goal of fighting the Playoffs, as they have not been present in recent seasons, the first duel was a victory for Clippers 113-106, for the second duel it seems that it will be a similar game.
LA Clippers on the right track

The Clippers have not had the best luck in recent seasons, a team with a lot of potential has not been able to excel in the final phase, in terms of players they are not far behind, they have in their ranks two extraordinary references, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both after several years in the institution have not been able to show their best game together, a long injury to Leonard has diminished him from the competition and after fifteen months out, this season there are many expectations, unfortunately the results have not been good and the team has not been able to pass the mid-table, after sixteen games the team has a barely positive record of 9-7, if their goal is the Playoffs they should look for more victories and add a very long streak, since that gives stability to the teams, in their last game they beat the Pistons in a duel that did not exceed one hundred points, the team can compete, but they need to have their most valuable pieces to achieve it.
Spurs in search of their best level

San Antonio Spurs, a team that has won the title on several occasions making a team of many figures seems to have left behind that methodology to focus on building a young team with a lot of projection, the team has among its roster with 11 players under 23 years, something new in this institution, the Spurs stand out for the generation of great players, But in recent seasons they have not been able to place in the Playoffs, the bet is risky and fans will have to wait a few years to see a more competitive team, Spurs with 6-10, remains in the thirteenth position, the last game played ended in defeat against Kings and thus added their third consecutive loss, the duel against Clippers is a good opportunity to break that streak of defeats and thus add a good victory.
Spurs in last duel/Image: spurs
Duel at the bottom of the West

San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers will face each other in a very tense confrontation looking to improve their numbers, both teams have started the season in a bad way and although they have tried to get a winning streak, the teams have not performed well at all, in this new opportunity to get the victory both teams will leave everything on the court, two very popular teams always give a great show.
Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 pm ET.
