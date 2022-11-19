Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic Live Score
Don't miss a detail of the match Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic match live on TV and online?
The match Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic?
This is the start time of the Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic game on November 19, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 9:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 8:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 7:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 a.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 6:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 7:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key Player at Orlando Magic
One of the players to watch out for in the Orlando Magic is Bol Bol, the 23-year-old player born in the United States comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 26 points.
Key Player at Indiana Pacers
One of the most outstanding players in the Indiana Pacers is Tyrese Haliburton, the 22-year-old player born in the United States comes from being the top scorer in his team's last game, this after scoring 22 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams met was on February 3, 2022 as part of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, where the Indiana Pacers managed to prevail by a score of 122 points against 114 for the Orlando Magic.
The player who scored the most points for the Indiana Pacers in that game was Malcolm Brogdon with 31, while the player who scored the most points for the Orlando Magic in that game was Franz Wagner with 28.
History Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Indiana Pacers, since of the last five games they have won three, while the Orlando Magic have won two, in the total number of games and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Indiana Pacers who has scored 585 points against 570 for Orlando Magic.
Actuality - Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic has been performing poorly in the 2022-2023 NBA season, because after playing 16 games, they managed to win five and lose 11.
Orlando Magic 114 - 97 Phoenix Suns
- last three matches
Orlando Magic 114 - 97 Phoenix Suns
Orlando Magic 105 - 112 Charlotte Hornets
Orlando Magic 108 - 126 Mannesota Timberwolves
Actuality - Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers has been having a regular performance in the current season of the NBA, because after playing 14 games, they managed to win seven and lose seven.
Indiana Pacers 119 - 122 Denver Nuggets
- last three matches
Indiana Pacers 119 - 122 Denver Nuggets
Indiana Pacers 118 - 104 Toronto Raptors
Charlotte Hornets 113 - 125 Indiana Pacers
The match will be played at theGainbridge Fieldhouse Stadium
The match between the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Stadium in the city of Indianapolis (United States), this stadium is where the Indiana Pacers Team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 14,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic game, valid for each game of the 2022-2023 NBA regular season.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We'll bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
