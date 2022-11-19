Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live, as well as the latest information from Moda Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match live on TV and online?
The match Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz?
This is the start time of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz game on November 19, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 11:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 11:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 10:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 10:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 a.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 9:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 11:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 10:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 11:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 11:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 10:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 10:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 a.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 9:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 11:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 10:00 p.m. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key Player in Utah Jazz
One of the players to watch out for in the Utah Jazz is Lauri Markkanen, the 25-year-old player born in Finland coming from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 38 points.
Key Player at Portland Trail Blazers
One of the most outstanding players in the Portland Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, the 32-year-old player born in the United States comes from being the top scorer in his team's last game, this after scoring 25 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams met was on October 4, 2022 in the framework of the 2022-2023 NBA preseason, where the Utah Jazz managed to prevail by a score of 118 points against 101 for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The player who scored the most points for the Utah Jazz in that game was Jordan Clarkson with 19, while the player who scored the most points for the Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Damian Lillard with 21.
The player who scored the most points for the Utah Jazz in that game was Jordan Clarkson with 19, while the player who scored the most points for the Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Damian Lillard with 21.
History Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz
The recent history between both teams is in favor of the Utah Jazz, since of the last five games they have won five, while the Portland Trail Blazers have not won any, in the total number of games and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced at favor of Utah Jazz who has scored 601 points against 478 for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Actuality - Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz has been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 17 games, they managed to win 11 and lose six.
last three matches
Washington Wizards 121 - 112 Utah Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers 105 - 98 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 111 - 118 New York Knicks.
last three matches
Washington Wizards 121 - 112 Utah Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers 105 - 98 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 111 - 118 New York Knicks.
Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers has been having a good performance in the current season of the NBA, because after playing 15 games, they managed to win 10 and lose five.
Dallas Mavericks 117 - 112 Portland Trail Blazers
- last three matches
Dallas Mavericks 117 - 112 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 117 - 110 San Antonio Spurs
Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets
The match will be played at theModa Center Stadium
The match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz will take place at the Moda Center Stadium in the city of Portland (United States), this stadium is where the Portland Trail Blazers Team plays its home games, it was built in 1995 and It has a capacity for approximately 19,980 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz game, valid for each game of the 2022-2023 NBA regular season.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We'll bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We'll bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.