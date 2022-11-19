New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns
In a few moments we will share with you the New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns minute by minute updates from the Footprint Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns?
If you want to watch the game New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns live on TV, your option is NBA TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns in NBA?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Player to watch in Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker, player who plays in the shooting guard position, averages 28.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. In his last game against the Phoenix Suns he had 49 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists, being the best of the game, but he could not avoid the defeat of his team.
Player to watch in New York Knicks
Julius Randle has averaged 21.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season. The American power forward was the most outstanding in the last game of the New York Knicks with 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists, but could not avoid the defeat of his team.
How are the Phoenix Suns doing?
The Phoenix Suns are coming off a one-point loss at home to the Utah Jazz, 134-133, and have won just one of their last four games. They are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference with nine wins and six losses, i.e. in Playoff positions, while leading the Pacific Division standings;
How are the New York Knicks doing?
The New York Knicks come after losing their last game against the Golden State Warriors, although they have won in two of the last three games they have played. In the Western Conference standings, they are in ninth place with 8 wins and 8 losses, in the playoff advancement zone, while they are fourth in the Atlantic Division;
Background
The last nine meetings between New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns have been won by Phoenix Suns. Therefore the last time that the victory fell on the side of the New York Knicks was in 2018 in which they won 85-107. The last time these two teams met was in the only matchup this year in March in which the Phoenix Suns won by a single point, 115-114.
Venue: The game will be played at the Footprint Center, located in Phoenix, which was inaugurated in 1992 and has a capacity of 1,4,422 spectators.
Preview of the match
New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, this will be the 17th game for New York, while it will be the 16th for Phoenix.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.