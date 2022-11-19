San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Argentina: 10:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 p.m. on TNT
Spain: 03:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team into the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in eleventh place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' season was littered with injuries and the constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the team's failure, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will start this preseason with a great need to show their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Keldon Johnson, a must see player!
The San Antonio point guard is one of the team's jewels and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. The Olympic medalist will try to improve his numbers this season and become the top figure of the Spurs. He finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The point guard's connection with players like Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins will be critical to meeting San Antonio's goals. After the departure of Dejounte Murray, all the offensive responsibility of the team will fall on Johnson and he will try to monopolize all the reflectors.
How does the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 34 wins and 48 losses. San Antonio's young roster is still in the rebuilding process and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the roster's progress. Dejounte Murray's loss was one of the most sensitive for the team, who expected him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be the key player of this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in good shape in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
