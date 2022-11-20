Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score in NBA Season 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for the NBA Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers of November 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Games Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Background Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The series has been extremely close in the last five games with the Miami franchise winning three games and losing two, remembering that the last two home games have been won by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland Cavaliers 105-117 Miami Heat, season 2022
Miami Heat 94-105 Cleveland Cavaliers, season 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 111-85 Miami Heat, 2021 season
Miami Heat 124-107 Cleveland Cavaliers, 2021 season
Cleveland Cavaliers 101-115 Miami Heat, season 2021
Key player Cleveland Cavaliers
Except for a couple of games where he has not been active, but the points and minutes record that Donovan Mitchell is having is going very well, and being one of the best signings for this season.
Key player Miami Heat
It has been hard for Jimmy Butler to start the tournament, who between injuries and low playing time has not been able to get into the rhythm in which he is known, but despite them he is averaging just over 20 points per game.
Last lineup Cleveland Cavaliers
8 Lama Stevens, small forward; 3 Caris LeVert, small forward; 4 Evan Mobley, center; 4 Evan Mobley, center; 10 Darius Garland, point guard.
Last lineup Miami Heat
22 Jimmy Butler, small forward; 16 Caleb Martin, small forward; 5 Nikola Jovic, center; 7 Kyle Lowry, point guard; 31 Max Strus, point guard.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Taking advantage of home court
After hosting the Charlotte Hornets last Friday, now the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to play at home where they have a winning record to keep on winning and show that they are for great things in this tournament, especially because of the positive record they have had in front of their fans.
Miami Heat: difficult start
After having a great 2021-22 season, the Miami Heat have had a somewhat rocky start to the season with injuries and injuries, so they are out of the top eight qualified, however, they have enough talent to get out of the bad streak, remembering that the mission is to be in the Playoffs.
The Kick-off
The Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers match will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.