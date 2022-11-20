Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets of November 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Houston Rockets lastlineup
The last quintet of Houston Rockets:
Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green.
Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green.
Golden State Warriors lastlineup
The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Houston Rockets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, forward Jalen Green (#4), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Alperen Sengun (#28) who this season has managed to average 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Kevin Porter Jr. (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Houston Rockets in the tournament
Unlike the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets had a regular start to the season, with 3 wins and 13 losses, establishing themselves in fifteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 18 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Houston Rockets lost 99-91 at the Toyota Center and thus earned their thirteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The current NBA champions started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 7 wins and 9 losses, they are in eleventh place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on November 18 against the New York Knicks, where the Warriors won 111-101 at the Chase Center for their seventh victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Toyota Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Houston, Texas. Since October 5, 2003, it has been the home of the Houston Rockets, has a capacity of 18,400 spectators and cost 175 million dollars to build.