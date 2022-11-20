Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers of November 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Background Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers
The series has been close in the last five meetings prior to this season, with Indiana winning three Game to two losses, including one decided in overtime.
Indiana Pacers 122-114 Orlando Magic, season 2022 (overtime)
Indiana Pacers 103-109 Orlando Magic, 2022 season
Orlando Magic 119-118 Indiana Pacers, 2022 season
Indiana Pacers 131-112 Orlando Magic, 2021 season
Indiana Pacers 111-106 Orlando Magic, 2021 season
Key player Indiana Pacers
He arrived last season, but it looks like he is having his consolidation process, so Tyrese Haliburton will be the player to watch as he averages 34 minutes on the field and just over 20 points per game.
Key player Orlando Magic
Although the team has underperformed collectively, Bol Bol has had the best numbers in a season opener after his stint with the Denver Nuggets, cementing himself as a starter and playing every 24.7 minutes per game so far in 2022.
Last lineup Indiana Pacers
24 Buddy Hield, small forward; 25 Jalen Smith, small forward; 33 Myles Turner, center; 0 Tyrese Haliburton, 2 Andrew Nembhard, point guard
Last lineup Orlando Magic
10 Bol Bol, small forward; 3 Chuma Okeke, small forward; 11 Mohamed Bamba, center; 22 Franz Wagner, point guard; 4 Jalen Suggs, point guard.
Indiana Pacers: consistency
Between wins and losses, the Indiana Pacers have not been able to establish consistency on the court at home or away, but they remain in contention for a top-eight finish and will look to build on this home doubleheader against the Magic.
Orlando Magic: much room for improvement
The Orlando Magic have not fared as well as expected this season, remembering that it was what was expected; however, as visitors they have not been able to get a win and have struggled to establish conditions on both sides of the court.
The Kick-off
The Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers match will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indiana, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
