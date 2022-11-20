Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers match for the NBA Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers of November 21st in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Background Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers

The series has been close in the last five meetings prior to this season, with Indiana winning three Game to two losses, including one decided in overtime.

Indiana Pacers 122-114 Orlando Magic, season 2022 (overtime)

Indiana Pacers 103-109 Orlando Magic, 2022 season

Orlando Magic 119-118 Indiana Pacers, 2022 season

Indiana Pacers 131-112 Orlando Magic, 2021 season

Indiana Pacers 111-106 Orlando Magic, 2021 season

Key player Indiana Pacers

He arrived last season, but it looks like he is having his consolidation process, so Tyrese Haliburton will be the player to watch as he averages 34 minutes on the field and just over 20 points per game.
Key player Orlando Magic

Although the team has underperformed collectively, Bol Bol has had the best numbers in a season opener after his stint with the Denver Nuggets, cementing himself as a starter and playing every 24.7 minutes per game so far in 2022.
Foto: The Focus
iMAGE: The Focus
Last lineup Indiana Pacers

24 Buddy Hield, small forward; 25 Jalen Smith, small forward; 33 Myles Turner, center; 0 Tyrese Haliburton, 2 Andrew Nembhard, point guard
Last lineup Orlando Magic

10 Bol Bol, small forward; 3 Chuma Okeke, small forward; 11 Mohamed Bamba, center; 22 Franz Wagner, point guard; 4 Jalen Suggs, point guard.
Indiana Pacers: consistency

Between wins and losses, the Indiana Pacers have not been able to establish consistency on the court at home or away, but they remain in contention for a top-eight finish and will look to build on this home doubleheader against the Magic.
Orlando Magic: much room for improvement

The Orlando Magic have not fared as well as expected this season, remembering that it was what was expected; however, as visitors they have not been able to get a win and have struggled to establish conditions on both sides of the court.
The Kick-off

The Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers match will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indiana, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
