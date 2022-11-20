Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Jazz vs Clippers game in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 04:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Lauri Markkanen, a must see player!
The Utah power forward is leading the team offensively as its best scorer and rebounder averaging 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Markkanen is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and with a good chance of being considered for the All-Star Game. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection to Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Malik Beasley is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching. The Finn has surprised this season, like his team, and is attracting the spotlight of the press.
How does the Jazz arrive?
The Utah team arrives at a great moment by ranking first in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins and 4 losses. The Jazz put an end to Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell's tenures on the team, causing the press to keep mentioning that the Jazz would be a basement team. However, Will Hardy was appointed as the team's coach and managed to put together a team with players with few spotlights but great potential. During free agency, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynik arrived, all stemming from the departures of Gobert and Michell. The team also brought in some interesting youngsters to further their training such as Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter and Ochai Agbaji. Utah's future looks very exciting, but its present is turning out to be even more surprising. The goal of the team is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and continue surprising everyone in the NBA and winning against very strong teams. With these results, the Jazz have questioned their ability to win the championship and we will see what they are capable of.
Paul George, a must see player!
The LA forward is one of the team's great figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders averaging 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The figure of the Clippers, has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac. The forward's connection to the likes of John Wall, Kawhil Leonard and Marcus Morris will be critical to accomplishing Los Angeles' goals. George will seek to be the team's top scorer and will make the Clippers seek to fight for a place in the Western Conference Playoffs.
How does the Clippers get here?
The Los Angeles team arrives after having finished a great season away in the Play-In and not being able to demonstrate the potential of the project. The Clippers achieved a record of 42 wins and 40 losses and entered the Play-In where they were eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans, in a game where they were favorites. However, the team left good feelings that an important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like John Wall and the renewal of Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey to improve the squad and the second unit. The Clippers' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round, the squad is very good and we'll see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference. One of the big unknowns for the team centers on the health of Kawhi Leonard and the rhythm of John Wall, if these two can add their great level to that of Paul George, the team could become one of the favorites for the title. So far the team is in sixth place with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:30 p.m. sharp.