Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

How and where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks match live?
What time is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
What they say
Trae Young: "We just played, we kept fighting. We knew we had a chance to get back in the game. We just kept playing."
Probable lineup for the Hawks
Hawks' Situation
Hawks Squad
PG: Trae Young
PF: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu
G: Jarrett Culver, Trent Forres, Aaron Holiday, Vit Krejci
C: Clint Capela
SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dejounte Murray
SF: Justin Holiday, De'Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson
Coach: Nate McMillan
What they say
Donovan Mitchell: "It's never going to be perfect. "It's going to look bad and ugly, but that's where growth comes from. We have to learn from that."
Gordon Hayward: "It was pretty remarkable that we took that game to overtime. Certainly a rollercoaster of emotions. We got the stops we needed and had a chance to win the game."
Jarrett Allen: "I feel like we got some of our identity back. But we still have a long way to go to be who we want to be."
Probable lineup for the Cavaliers
Cavaliers Situation
Cavaliers Squad
C: Jarrett Allen, Robin Lopez
PG: Darius Garland, Raul Neto, Ricky Rubio
SG: Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Dylan Windler
PF: Kevin Love, Dean Wade
SF: Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman
Coach: JB Bickerstaff
Hawks' Last Results
Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks 106-121 Atlanta Hawks
Philadelphia 76ers 121-109 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 104-95 Philadelphia 76ers
Atlanta Hawks 119-125 Utah Jazz
Atlanta Hawks 117-98 Milwaukee Bucks
Atlanta Hawks 124-121 New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks 99-112 Atlanta Hawks
Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks
Hawks
Latest results of the Cavaliers
Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers 124-129 Minnesota Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors 106-101 Cleveland Cavaliers
Sacramento Kings 127-120 Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Clippers 119-117 Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers 100-114 Cleveland Cavaliers
Detroit Pistons 88-112 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-113 Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 New York Knicks
Cavaliers
Eye on the Game
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks, live this Monday (21), at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!