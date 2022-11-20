Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Cavaliers

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:07 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:02 PMan hour ago

What time is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks of 21th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

4:57 PMan hour ago

What they say

AJ Griffin: "I was in the right place at the right time. I had a feeling they were going to push. That's exactly what happened."

Trae Young: "We just played, we kept fighting. We knew we had a chance to get back in the game. We just kept playing."

4:52 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Hawks

Barnes, Hernangomez, Young, Anunoby, VanVleet.
4:47 PM2 hours ago

Hawks' Situation

Bogdan Bogdanovic is the only one missing for the Atlanta Hawks, due to a knee injury.
4:42 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Atlanta Hawks
4:37 PM2 hours ago

Hawks Squad

F: AJ Griffin, Tyrese Martin

PG: Trae Young

PF: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu

G: Jarrett Culver, Trent Forres, Aaron Holiday, Vit Krejci

C: Clint Capela

SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dejounte Murray

SF: Justin Holiday, De'Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson

Coach: Nate McMillan

4:32 PM2 hours ago

What they say

JB Bickerstaff: "We got away with one there (of defeat when beating the Hornets). We have to learn. We have to be better. He was willing to do whatever it took (Mobley)." 

Donovan Mitchell: "It's never going to be perfect. "It's going to look bad and ugly, but that's where growth comes from. We have to learn from that."

Gordon Hayward: "It was pretty remarkable that we took that game to overtime. Certainly a rollercoaster of emotions. We got the stops we needed and had a chance to win the game."

Jarrett Allen: "I feel like we got some of our identity back. But we still have a long way to go to be who we want to be."

4:27 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Cavaliers

Mobley, Stevens, Allen, Neto, Garland.
4:22 PM2 hours ago

Cavaliers Situation

Kevin Love suffered a right thumb injury in the game against the Hornets.  Dean Wade and Ricky Rubio have knee problems, while Donovan Mitchell suffered a sprained ankle.
4:17 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Cavaliers
4:12 PM2 hours ago

Cavaliers Squad

F: Mamadi Diakite, Isaiah Mobley, Lamar Stevens

C: Jarrett Allen, Robin Lopez

PG: Darius Garland, Raul Neto, Ricky Rubio

SG: Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Dylan Windler

PF: Kevin Love, Dean Wade

SF: Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman

Coach: JB Bickerstaff

4:07 PM2 hours ago

Hawks' Last Results

Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors

Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks 106-121 Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers 121-109 Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks 104-95 Philadelphia 76ers 

Atlanta Hawks 119-125 Utah Jazz 

Atlanta Hawks 117-98 Milwaukee Bucks 

Atlanta Hawks 124-121 New Orleans Pelicans 

New York Knicks 99-112 Atlanta Hawks 

Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks

4:02 PM2 hours ago

Hawks

Upstairs, Atlanta Hawks figure third place, with 10 wins and six losses. Unlike the opponents, Hawks comes from alternating in the last games, having beaten Raptors, last Saturday (19).
3:57 PM2 hours ago

Latest results of the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers 132-122 Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers 124-129 Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors 106-101 Cleveland Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings 127-120 Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Clippers 119-117 Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers 100-114 Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons 88-112 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-113 Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 New York Knicks

3:52 PM2 hours ago

Cavaliers

Fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won nine and lost six of their 15 games. The victory over the Hornets gave a breather to the Ohio team, which had suffered four straight losses.
3:47 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks, live this Monday (21), at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.

3:42 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
