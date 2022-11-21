Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: Twitter Minnesota Timberwolves

8:08 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat live, as well as the latest information from Target Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
8:03 PMan hour ago

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat match live on TV and online?

The match Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
7:58 PMan hour ago

What time is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat?

This is the start time of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat game on November 21, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23100 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
7:53 PM2 hours ago

Key player at Miami Heat

One of the players to watch out for in Miami Heat is Kyle Lowry, the 36-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 24 points.
7:48 PM2 hours ago

Key player at Minnesota Timberwolves

One of the most outstanding players in Minnesota Timberwolves is Anthony Adwards, the 21-year-old American-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 25 points.
7:43 PM2 hours ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 4, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 preseason, where Minnesota Timberwolves managed to win by a score of 121 points against 111 of Miami Heat.
The player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was Anthony Edwards with 24, while the player who scored the most points for Miami Heat in that game was Tyler Herro with 22.
7:38 PM2 hours ago

History Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Minnesota Timberwolves, as of the last five games they have won four, while Miami Heat has won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Minnesota Timberwolves who has scored 601 points compared to 478 for Miami Heat.
7:33 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Miami Heat

Miami Heat has had a bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 16 games, winning seven and losing nine.
  • Last three games

Miami Heat 113 - 112 Phoenix Suns
Toronto Raptors 112 - 104 Miami Heat
Washington Wizards 107 - 106 Miami Heat

7:28 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves has had a regular performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 16 games, they have won eight and lost eight.
  • Last three games

Cleveland Cavaliers 124 - 129 Minnesota Timberwolves
Orlando Magic 108 - 126 Minnesota Timberwolves
Philadelphia 76ers 109 - 112 Minnesota Timberwolves

7:23 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Target Center Stadium

The match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat will take place at Target Center Stadium in the city of Minneapolis (United States), the stadium is where the Minnesota Timberwolves team plays its home games, was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Image: irwinseating.com
7:18 PM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
