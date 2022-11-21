Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score!
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks game for NBA?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (22 de noviembre)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Milwaukee Bucks
Key player - Portland Trail Blazers
Last starting five - Milwaukee Bucks
5- Jevon Carter
9- Bobby Portis
11- Brook Lopez
34- Giannis Antetokounmpo
Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers
1- Anfernee Simons
9- Jerami Grant
11- Josh Hart
27- Jusuf Nurkić
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and are not having their best days at the start of the season, having lost three of their last five games and will need to start putting together another winning streak to maintain their edge against the Celtics, who are first in the NBA's Eastern Conference.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers are coming off a very close game against the Utah Jazz. Although they have two accumulated losses, the team is confident that they will reverse the bad streak and return to winning in this game, considering that they have had a good overall performance.