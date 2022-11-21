Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks live game, as well as the latest information from the Fiserv Forum. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream on TV and Online?

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks game will not have live TV broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks of November 21st, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (22 de noviembre)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee Bucks the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the season he has an average of 29.5 points per game, achieved in 12 games played, where he has an average of 32.6 minutes played per game.
Key player - Portland Trail Blazers

In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Anfernee Simons stands out. The 23 year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he averages 22.5 points per game, achieved in 14 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Milwaukee Bucks

0- MarJon Beauchamp

5- Jevon Carter

9- Bobby Portis

11- Brook Lopez

34- Giannis Antetokounmpo

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

0- Damian Lillard

1- Anfernee Simons

9- Jerami Grant

11- Josh Hart

27- Jusuf Nurkić

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and are not having their best days at the start of the season, having lost three of their last five games and will need to start putting together another winning streak to maintain their edge against the Celtics, who are first in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are coming off a very close game against the Utah Jazz. Although they have two accumulated losses, the team is confident that they will reverse the bad streak and return to winning in this game, considering that they have had a good overall performance.

The game will be played at the Fiserv Forum

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks match will be played at the Fiserv Forum, located in the city of Milwaukee, in the state of Wisconsin, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2018, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
