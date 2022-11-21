Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls live, as well as the latest information from the United Center.
Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, last season showed he had the character and ability to make the team a winner, his performance during the season was good until injury kept him away from the court, now in this new season he has everything to become an idol and along with his great team can fight for the top positions, DeRozan stole the spotlight in the season finale and now together they can give a great show.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, one of the young players that is giving a lot to talk about in the Boston team, coming from Duke University, has become the one in charge of giving joy to the Celtics, having a great team will always make things easier, but this player was fundamental in last season's Playoffs, where they were very close to take the title, this season with a more prepared team they are serious candidates and this player is a possible MVP.
JT sick with it pic.twitter.com/DdMUCsSoW1— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 19, 2022
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Background
Celtics and Bulls have already played two duels of the four series, the first game was won by Chicago in a great 102-120 victory, for the second duel, the momentum of the teams was different and Boston took a close 119-123 victory, for the third duel Celtics comes as leader of the conference while Bulls dispute the last places, so this Monday's game will be of many points in search of the triumph.
Bulls are not convincing
Chicago Bulls is in the process of creating a team that is capable of seeking championships, because for many years they have been waiting to have a winning team, for this new season the team has been in charge of combining experience and youth in order to make the team a contender for the NBA championship, last season they were very close to fight in the finals, for the current season the team's performance has been in decline, they currently occupy the twelfth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 6-10, where they drag a negative streak of 4 consecutive losses, for the team to have Playoff aspirations they must begin to accumulate victories, because if they continue losing games it will be more complicated to qualify directly, their last defeat was against Magic in a very close duel of 107-108.
Celtics seek championship
Boston Celtics comes from a great season where for the first time in several seasons they qualified to Playoffs as favorites by having the second place in the Eastern conference, Celtics put together great players and made them play in a great way, sadly the title was left in the hands of Warriors and for this new season Celtics is emerging as a candidate for the NBA title and it is demonstrated that they can do it, Celtics leads the Eastern Conference with a 13-3 record and a streak of nine consecutive victories, without a doubt the team is very difficult to beat and if they keep the lead they would be taking an important step for the Playoffs, the team looks better week by week, this team behaves similar both at home and away so they know how to give show.
Two giants face off
Celtics and Bulls face each other in a duel that seems to be very uneven, while one dominates as leader in the Eastern Conference, the other is struggling to get good results and is at the bottom of the table, this type of clash always gives great spectacle and surely this Monday will be no exception.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the United Center at 8:00 pm ET.