Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans of November 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
New Orleans Pelicans last lineup
New Orleans Pelicans Ultimate Quintet:
Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum.
Golden State Warriors last lineup
The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
New Orleans Pelicans Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Brandon Ingram (#14), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is power forward Zion Williamson (#1) who this season has managed to average 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard CJ McCollum (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his second year in the league, he has averaged 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
New Orleans Pelicans in the tournament
Just like the Golden State Warriors, the New Orleans Pelicans had a good start to the season, with 9 wins and 7 losses, establishing themselves in eighth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 18 against the Boston Celtics, where the New Orleans Pelicans lost 117-109 at the Smoothie King Center, earning their seventh loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The current NBA champions started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 8 wins and 9 losses, they are in eleventh place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on November 20 against the Houston Rockets, where the Warriors won 127-120 at the Toyota Center to earn their ninth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
The stadium
The Smoothie King Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana. Since October 19, 1999, it has been the home of the New Orleans Pelicans, has a capacity of 18,000 spectators and cost 84 million dollars to build.