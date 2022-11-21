Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Suns player
Devin Booker, the young player from the University of Kentucky has become one of the most important players of the Phoenix Suns, last season he showed his worth and now in a new season with the team practically the same, he will look to improve his numbers of the regular season in which he averaged: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists, Booker and the Suns are favorites to obtain a place in the Playoffs and this time to be able to be champions.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers team, although they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries of teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, now with a small positive streak the NBA star must give his best version to not break the streak.
King with the 6-for-6 start to the game 👑 pic.twitter.com/YAWvCszwtW— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 10, 2022
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
Lakers and Suns faced each other in a four-game series, it was the Phoenix team the winner of the series by winning all four clashes, the previous season was very contrasting for these two, as it would enter the Playoffs looking to get the title and another could not get a place in the Play-in, for this season things seem to be being very similar and Suns come out as favorites against Lakers.
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns are looking for the NBA title and are doing everything in their hands to get it, last season the team led their conference with a 64-18 record, it was Mavericks who ended the dream of playing the finals, now the team with the same hunger to win will be looking for the championship and their effort is being noticed game by game, they are currently second in the Western conference with a 10-6 record, It is in this conference where several favorite teams had a bad start and now they are looking to improve their numbers, if Suns can continue adding victories against the other favorites it would mean that they would be in the Playoffs at a great level, it is still too early in the season to know how the regular season will end, but it looks good for Suns, the last match ended in a victory against Knicks by a score of 116-95.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are still unable to show the potential that was believed they could reach since last season, the negative results have been constant since last season, Lakers have a great roster with names like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but with them it has not been enough to make the team transcend, this due to the constant injuries of key players, the low level of some others has also been a factor mainly last season, For this season the team had a very bad start that has made them be in the last positions, currently they have a record of 5-10, in the last week the team has had a slight improvement and has managed to make a streak of three consecutive victories, the last game was against Spurs in a 123-92 victory, little by little they begin to recover the level and if they continue like this, it is a matter of weeks to see them again in the top.
Two different realities
The NBA begins to divide the candidates of the contenders, the weeks advance and a bad start does not spare any team, this Tuesday we will see Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns, two teams that always have the requirement to qualify for the Playoffs, currently going through very different moments and only one of them has a clear chance to fight for the NBA title.
