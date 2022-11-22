Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets match.
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Pistons vs Nuggets live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Ball Arena
The Ball Arena, site of today's game is home to the Denver Nuggets, but is also home to the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mamoth, and has a capacity of 20,000 fans.
Michael Malone
After the win over the Pacers, before the recent sequence, Michael Malone exalted his team: "I felt like everyone was competing on defense. Especially in the second half. This is due to the conversation we had at halftime. I explained to them that Indiana took control of the game because they were aggressive. But the moment we took over this role, things started to work out. It led to an 18-point run and another away win. So I couldn't be prouder of our group. It was a gutsy win."
Pistons vs Nuggets
There are 97 games in the history between the Pistons and Nuggets, with 53 wins for the Pistons and 44 for the Nuggets. At home the Nuggets have faced the Pistons 49 times, with 29 wins and 20 losses.
Injury Report
In the Denver Nuggets Jokic is expected to sit out along with Jamal Murray because of Covid-19. In addition Hyland is doubtful due to injury, while Green, Smith and Gordon are absent, also due to injury. For the Detroti Pistons the players out are Stewart, Cunningham and Bey, all injured.
NBA Conferences
In the Eastern Conference the Pistons are in last place in the competition, with three wins and 15 (!!) losses, being 1-9 in their last 10 games, behind the Hornets, who have four wins and 14 losses, and also behind the Magic, who have five wins and 13 losses. Meanwhile in the Western Conference the Nuggets are third, with 10 wins and six losses, tied with the Suns and below the Jazz, who have 12 wins and seven losses, as well as being above the Clippers, who have 11 wins and seven losses, so they are 6-4 in their last games.
Last Matches: Pistons
The Pistons on the other side comes from five straight losses, adding up to seven games without a win. On Saturday (12), the loss came to the Celtics, by 117 to 108. After that, on Monday (14), the loss was to the Raptors, by 115 to 111. Continuing with the terrible situation, the new setback was to the Clippers, by 96 to 91 on Friday (18). After that, on Saturday (19), the loss was by 128 to 121 to the Lakers and, finally, the new loss was to the Kings, by 137 to 129.
Last Matches: Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into this game on the back of three losses and one win in their last few games. The first loss came on Friday (11), to the Celtics, by 131 to 112. After that, on Sunday (13), the first victory came, over the Bulls, by 126 to 103. On Thursday (17), the loss was to the Knicks, by 106 to 103, followed by another, now on Friday (18), to the Mavericks, by 127 to 99. Finally, on Sunday (20), the victory was over the Mavericks, now by 98 to 97.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NBA match: Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.