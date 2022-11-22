Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from FedExForum.
Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Kings vs Grizzlies game in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Domantas Sabonis, a must see player!
The Sacramento forward is one of the great figures of the Kings, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Kings star will start his first full season with Sacramento, after playing just 15 games with the team following his trade from Indiana. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the revamped Kings roster and add his play to De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Quinn Cook as Sacramento breaks a 16-year postseason-less skid. Sabonis will look to become the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings start a new season with the same objective, to reach the postseason and break the bad after 16 years without a playoff. The team has begun to make movements and giving an important turn to the squad in search of possibilities to sneak into the Play-In. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has undergone a major renovation. Players like Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Foxm remained, who will be the face of the franchise and those in charge of directing the team offensively and defensively. Mike Brown's coaching staff signed Malik Monk from the Lakers and Kevin Huerter from the Hawks to improve the team's starting five, likewise the contracts of Matthew Dellavedova, Harrison Barnes, Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala were renegotiated to have a good backbone in the team. Last season the team finished in twelfth position with a record of 30 wins and 52 losses, leaving out any chance of postseason play. Mike Brown's project will seek to have a very strong offense and be an uncomfortable rival during the season to fight for a place in the Play-In.
Ja Morant, a must see player!
The Memphis point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The Grizzlies star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, he was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams is bringing fruit to a team with few spotlights but one that is undoubtedly worth watching in this new campaign.
How does Memphis get here?
The Memphis team begins a new season after reaching the Western Conference Semifinals with a team full of young promises and led by Ja Morant. The Grizzlies ended a 56-26 losing streak to move into second place in the West, behind only the Phoenix Suns, and be one of the pleasant surprises of the season. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Ja Morant's loss due to injury, the Grizzlies star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Steven Adamas, Jarren Jackson Jr. , Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season, the great core of youngsters was maintained and the team was reinforced with veterans like Danny Green, in addition to the additions of Kennedy Chandler, Jake LaRavia and Vincent Williams Jr. to have greater depth.
Where's the game?
The FedExForum located in the city of Memphis will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,100 fans and was inaugurated in 2004.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the FedExForum, at 8:00 p.m.