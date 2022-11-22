Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Live Score!
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics live on TV, your option is ESPN
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (24 de noviembre)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics history
These two teams have met 82 times. The statistics favor the Boston Celtics, who have been victorious 42 times, while the Dallas Mavericks have been victorious 40 times. There have never been any postseason meetings.
Key player - Boston Celtics
In Boston Celtics, the presence of Jayson Tatum stands out. The 24-year-old player is one of the young players who is giving the team something to talk about, as he has become the one in charge of giving joy to the Celtics. The player from Duke University, comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 30.2 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 37.2 minutes played per game.
Key player - Dallas Mavericks
In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Josh Green stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 6.7 points per game, achieved in 16 games played, where he has an average of 19.0 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Boston Celtics
0- Jayson Tatum
7- Jaylen Brown
12- Grant Williams
36- Marcus Smart
42- Al Horford
Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks
7- Dwight Powell
10- Dorian Finney-Smith
25- Reggie Bullock
26- Spencer Dinwiddie
77- Luka Dončić
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics come into this game after a loss in a very tight game against the Chicago Bulls 121-107. In this game, it was not enough that Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon did their best team effort to be the best scorers and they were defeated.
Despite this, Jayson Tatum's team is still the best in the Eastern Conference, winning 13 games out of 17 played, so they will try to get back to winning ways in front of their fans to try to hold their position as the lone leader.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks come into this game after a loss in a very close game against the Denver Nuggets. In this game, both Luka Dončić and Josh Green commanded their team being the best scorers, but it was not enough for them to achieve the victory.
The team led by Luka Dončić has not had a good balance so far this season, with nine wins and seven losses in 16 games, placing for now in ninth place in the Western Conference.