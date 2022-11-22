Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:05 PM42 minutes ago

Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics live game, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:00 PMan hour ago

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:55 PMan hour ago

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics of November 23rd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (24 de noviembre)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

3:50 PMan hour ago

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics history

These two teams have met 82 times. The statistics favor the Boston Celtics, who have been victorious 42 times, while the Dallas Mavericks have been victorious 40 times. There have never been any postseason meetings.

3:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Boston Celtics

In Boston Celtics, the presence of Jayson Tatum stands out. The 24-year-old player is one of the young players who is giving the team something to talk about, as he has become the one in charge of giving joy to the Celtics. The player from Duke University, comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 30.2 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 37.2 minutes played per game.

3:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Josh Green stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 6.7 points per game, achieved in 16 games played, where he has an average of 19.0 minutes played per game.

3:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Boston Celtics

0- Jayson Tatum

7- Jaylen Brown

12- Grant Williams

36- Marcus Smart

42- Al Horford

3:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks

7- Dwight Powell

10- Dorian Finney-Smith

25- Reggie Bullock

26- Spencer Dinwiddie

77- Luka Dončić

3:25 PMan hour ago

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics come into this game after a loss in a very tight game against the Chicago Bulls 121-107. In this game, it was not enough that Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon did their best team effort to be the best scorers and they were defeated.

Despite this, Jayson Tatum's team is still the best in the Eastern Conference, winning 13 games out of 17 played, so they will try to get back to winning ways in front of their fans to try to hold their position as the lone leader.

3:20 PMan hour ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks come into this game after a loss in a very close game against the Denver Nuggets. In this game, both Luka Dončić and Josh Green commanded their team being the best scorers, but it was not enough for them to achieve the victory.

The team led by Luka Dončić has not had a good balance so far this season, with nine wins and seven losses in 16 games, placing for now in ninth place in the Western Conference.

3:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the TD Garden

The Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics game will be played at the TD Garden, located in the North End neighborhood of the city of Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 18,624 spectators.
3:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo