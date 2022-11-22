Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers of November 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets last lineup
Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton.
Philadelphia 76ers last lineup
The last five of Philadelphia 76ers:
P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., Shake Milton, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Kevin Durant (#7), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 32.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1 assist per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#11) will be key to assisting, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets had a bad start to the regular season, with 6 wins and 9 losses, they established themselves in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on November 1 against the Chicago Bulls, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 108-99 at the Barclays Center and thus the Brooklyn Nets got their sixth consecutive loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Philadelphia 76ers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, center Joel Embiid (#21), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Tobias Harris (#12) who this season has managed to average 13.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Tyrese Maxey (#0) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 20.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers in the tournament
The Philadelphia 76ers have played very well at the start of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 8 wins and 8 losses, and they are in ninth position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on October 28 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 112-109 at the Wells Fargo Center to earn their fifth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Wells Fargo Center will be the venue for the first game of the second round of the playoffs, it is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since August 31, 1996, it has been the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and has a capacity of 21,600 spectators.