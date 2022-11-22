Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers : Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is 76ers vs Hornets match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game 76ers vs Hornets of 23th November in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs.
USA: 20:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs.
Brasil: 21:00 hrs.
Chile: 20:00 hrs.
Colombia: 20:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs.
España: 3:00 hrs.
México: 18:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs.
Perú: 19:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Hornets player:
The Hornets point guard continues to be one of the key players on the court and will look to become the team's offensive leader as the team's best scorer and best assist man. The Hornets star is taking advantage of the team's regular momentum to try to establish himself as the team's hope.
Watch out for this 76ers player:
The 76ers point guard continues to be one of the fundamental players on the court and will look to become the team's offensive leader as the team's best scorer and best assist man. The 76ers star is taking advantage of the team's regular moment to try to establish himself as the team's hope.
Last Hornets lineup:
P. J. Washington, Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumbee, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre.
Last 76ers lineup:
P. J. Tucker, Danuel House, Joel Embiid, De Anthony Melton, Tyrese Maxey.
About the Stadium:
The Spectrum Center in a sports venue located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina and is the current home of the professional basketball team; the Charlotte Hornets. It was inaugurated in October 2005 with a concert by The Rolling Stones and on November 5, 2005 the Charlotte Bobcats (today Hornets) played their first game in their new pavilion. It has a capacity of 19 spectators and cost $260 million.
They will seek to win at home
The Hornets team so far has presented an unpleasant performance so far in the NBA campaign, the team has remained in the low table position area of the NBA Eastern Conference, also, has maintained an unbalanced record so the team is not going well or regular, bad is all that describes the situation however, there is still much history of this new NBA season so there is time to continue to improve and position themselves within the PlayOffs in the search for a new champion in the most professional fair that exists in the world within basketball.
Making their team feel at home away from home
The 76ers team so far has presented a nice performance so far in the NBA campaign, the team has remained in the mid-table area of the NBA Eastern Conference, also, has maintained a balanced record so the team is not going bad or good, however, there is still a lot of history of this new NBA season so there is time to continue improving and position themselves within the PlayOffs in the search for a new champion in the most professional fair that exists in the world of basketball.
The NBA is on fire
NBA actions continue with all the emotions that Basketball generates, all teams are leaving their best effort to qualify for the Playoffs and win. The NBA competition is divided into 2 regions that seek to obtain the best team of this professional basketball competition at the end of the tournament. In this game, the 76ers will face the Hornets in a totally uneven duel in the statistics because the visitors are in a better position within the table, having a fairly regular and acceptable season for what was expected of the team at a time, on the other hand, the Hornets in the penultimate position in the conference and the odds play against them to win this duel.
Kick-off time
The Hornets vs 76ers match will be played at Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, North Caroline. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2022: Hornets vs 76ers
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.