Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors online and live
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nets player
Kevin Durant, power forward, one of the most skilled players in the NBA, last season he had MVP numbers, but the team's performance diminished and injuries did not let him develop in a good way, now this season he has a team capable of beating everything that comes his way, Durant averaged this season, 32.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, if he is in good shape the team will be able to fight for the title.
Watch out for this Raptors player
Pascal Siakam, experienced power forward, is one of the best players on his team, last season he was a key player for the team to be in the playoffs and despite being eliminated in the first round, Raptors gave something to talk about, now with a young roster is expected to continue in the fight with the first places and thus repeat the title as in 2019.
Nets All-Star Team
Irving, Simmons, O´Neale, Durant, Claxton.
Raptors all-star roster
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam.
Face to face
Nets to make the leap in quality
The Brooklyn Nets have had a very competitive team for several years, it is clear that the goal of the franchise is to win an NBA championship, but despite having one of the best squads, the problems have not been long in and out of the court, last season Harden decided to leave the team after many rumors of a possible problem with Durant, the team was fighting the first position and from one moment to another their performance dropped, now the Nets are looking to improve after the firing of their head coach, that was one of the main problems of the team since last season due to the bad relationship with some players, now so far this season Nets accumulates a 8-9, occupying the tenth position, Nets accumulates two consecutive victories and will look to climb in the two consecutive duels they have.
Raptors in a new season full of uncertainty
Toronto Raptors is a team with a lot of potential that they have not been able to show recently, their last title in 2019 put them in the orbit because of the quality of players in their roster, for this season the thing is very different, a team that last season reached to qualify to the Playoffs and quickly their rival the 76ers left them on the road in a 4-2 series, now the team is looking to improve their 48-34 streak that gave them the fifth place in the Eastern Conference, youth predominates in the team and that can be a factor in their favor, they currently have a 9-8 record and are in the seventh position, they recently lost a game against the Hawks which was defined by two points of difference, this game is a good opportunity to get away from their rivals.
The East in a great NBA showdown
Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors will have a spectacular duel in search of victory, both with a similar record will seek to advance positions to reach their goal of being among the top ten and seek to enter the Playoffs, both teams have suffered in recent seasons to enter the finals and hope this season to play the postseason.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Scotiabank Arena, at 7:30 pm ET.