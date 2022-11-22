Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
“I get a lot of hard fouls, but at the end of the day this is it. basketball. I like to put a lot of body on the front line. It lights a fire in me, makes me more awake. When I'm hit, I kind of like it. I feel like I'm part of the game, getting those contacts and being aggressive.”
SG - Jordan Nwora
SF - MarJon Beaichamp
PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo
C - Brook Lopez.
How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?
Speak up, Zach LaVine!
“I always feel like I can say anything to Zach and I think he can say anything to me,” (players) tell me, and they're not going to love everything I tell them. Back to your intentions and what you want. trying to do. Like anything else in a relationship or family, not everyone is going to agree on everything. What I've always respected about Zach is his love. that he has such a good heart... a person as good as you are; you'll find. He's always been a good person. He's been a really, really nice guy.”
“I’m a competitive guy, I want to play,” and trying to play a bad game. Everyone has a career low night. Mine happened that night. Do I think I could have played better? Of course. I also have the mentality of, if I could go there, I think I could have helped the team win. If I was one for 20, I would be fine with that. and try to make some more shots.''
“I felt like at that point it was the right thing for our team,” Donovan said.““I own the decision; it was my decision. I think he knows I will always try to put the team first and doing what it's all about. It's better for the team. I also respect him from the point of view that he thought he needed to be there.
“There were times when maybe Vooch didn’t finish the game, but maybe he sat longer because Andre (Drummond) was playing well”, Donovan pointed out.“The decisions I am making , I'm coming out of my stomach and out of my eyes. I know it's not true. 100% foolproof. There are times when I'll look back and say, 'That wasn't a very good decision. I probably needed to do something else.' In that moment, he could have been right there. Maybe Vooch makes the two free throws (instead of Vučević)? Yes maybe. Maybe he gets the ball, maybe not. Maybe he hits the two free throws and it's game over. Maybe Vooch hits the two free throws. It didn't work.”
“I don’t want to exaggerate to the point of talking about a loss,” LaVine said.“We had a lot of losses this year (but still have) a lot of games left. We're all good. I think that he understands where I come from. And I understand that the decisions he has to make as a coach are difficult ones. Even if his players don't agree with that. exactly what it is.”
Likely Chicago Bulls!
SG - Zach LaVine
SF - Ayo Dosunmu
PF - Patrick Williams
C - Nikola Vucevic.