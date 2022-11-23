Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Blazers vs Cavs game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Damian Lillard, a must see player!
The Portland point guard is the top figure of the Blazers, he missed much of last season when he had to undergo surgery for heart problems. During the previous season, Lillard played in 29 games in which he averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Now, it seems that the Blazers star has overcome his heart problems and will be able to play the full season and with the aim of leading the team towards other playoffs. Lillard will seek to take advantage of the renewed Blazers roster and add his game to that of Gary Payton II, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simmons so that Portland returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference . What is most expected from the Blazers star is a healthy season and the return of "Dame-Time" to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does Blazers arrive?
The Blazers start a new season after finishing the previous season in the thirteenth position in the Western Conference, after a record of 27 wins and 55 losses. After their best player was sidelined for heart surgery, the team fell apart and the existing project came to an end. CJ McCollum was one of the fundamental pieces that left the team to rethink a new team, with the departure of the second star of the Blazers, players like Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Gary Payton Jr. arrived who will give the team a new air . With the return of Damian Lillard, the Blazers hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a place in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the pace with which Lillard returns so that the pieces of the team fit him as a leader, they can be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The new Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 6:00 p.m.