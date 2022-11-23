Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Lakers vs Spurs NBA game on VAVEL
How and where to watch the Lakers vs Spurs NBA game live and online
To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can also find it on ESPN app.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.
Latest Lakers' lineup
4. Lonnie Walker - A.
7. Troy Brown Jr. - A.
3. Anthony Davis - P.
15 Austin Reaves - B.
21. Patrick Beverley - B.
Latest Spurs lineup
3. Keldon Johnson A.
10. Jeremy Sochan A.
41. Gorgui Dieng P.
24. Devin Vassell-B.
33. Tre Jones - B.
Spurs' key player
His participation and long-range shooting will be essential for the team to return to victory after five games without being able to do so.
Lakers' key player
That is why this player will be essential for the Lakers to return to the winning ways and grow in this NBA season.
Spurs to win at home
In their last game, they were defeated by the Clippers with a score of 119-97, which has left them second to last in their conference.
Lakers want the victory
That is why they will want to correct mistakes immediately to avoid a negative streak that will continue to affect them in the percentage of the Eastern Conference.
The match will be played at the AT&T Center
This sports venue is a pavilion that was completed in 2002 as the SBC Center at a cost of $175 million.
It was also funded by Bexar County, with a contribution of $28.5 million from the San Antonio Spurs, the NBA team that plays its games there.
When construction was completed, SBC Communications, Inc. acquired the naming rights to the stadium for 20 years in exchange for $41 million in an agreement with the city of San Antonio.
However, the company changed its name in November 2005 to AT&T Inc. and the pavilion officially changed its name to the AT&T Center since January 2006.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NBA match: Live Updates!
The western conference has prepared a great game in which two teams that have not been able to have the best season and are near the bottom of the table will face each other, so this could be a decisive duel in their future.
On the one hand, the Lakers have a total of five wins and 11 losses, with a loss in the previous game, and intermittency in recent games, while, on the other hand, the San Antonio team drags a streak of five consecutive losses, with a total of six wins and 12 losses, so they will want to take advantage of tonight's locale to get a favorable result against a team that is always complicated.