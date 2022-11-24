New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers match live?
What time is New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 2 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 8:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 1 am ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
What they say
Probable lineup for the Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant
Jusuf Nurkic
Justise Winslow
Anfernee Simons
Trail Blazers' Situation
Trail Blazers Squad
FG: Nassir Little, Justise Winslow
C: Ibou Badji, Jusuf Nurkic
G: Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe
F: Trendon Watford, Greg Brown III, Jerami Grant
F-C: Drew EubanksCoach: Chauncey Billups
Tom Thibodeau: "The best part of his (Quickley's) game is that he can give you what you need. If you need scoring, he gives you that. If you need play, they were doubling up at the end, he was creating trays for us. So he can read the game very well and that's a big advantage, that's what you want from your playmaker."
Jalen Brunson: "It's kind of a read. Obviously, I was feeling good. But it's reading how the defense is playing. My teammates and coaches trust me. I just have to go out there and read. That's the way it is. I thank them for putting their trust in me."
Knicks probable lineup
Julius Randle
Isaiah Hartenstein
Quentin Grimes
Jalen Brunson
Knicks' Situation
Knicks Squad
F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt
G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono
G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk
C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein
C: Jericho Sims
F-C: Julius Randle
Coach: Tom Thibodeau
Latest Results
Milwaukee Bucks 119-111 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 113-118 Utah Jazz
Portland Trail Blazers 107-109 Brooklyn Nets
Portland Trail Blazers 117-110 San Antonio Spurs
Dallas Mavericks 117-112 Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans 95-106 Portland Trail Blazers
Charlotte Hornets 95-105 Portland Trail Blazers
Miami Heat 107-110 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 102-82 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors 111-101 New York Knicks
Denver Nuggets 103-106 New York Knicks
Utah Jazz 111-118 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 135-145 Oklahoma City Thunder
New York Knicks 121-112 Detroit Pistons
Brooklyn Nets 112-85 New York Knicks
Minnesota Timberwolves 107-120 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 118-133 Boston Celtics
