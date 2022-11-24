New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: New York Knicks

3:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers of 25th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 2 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 8:30  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 1 am ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 AMan hour ago

What they say

Chauncey Billups: "I think the mood of the guys is good, especially being in the difficult situation we are in now. We're discarding and we're positive and we're going to keep at it."
2:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Trail Blazers

Josh Hart

Jerami Grant

Jusuf Nurkic

Justise Winslow

Anfernee Simons

2:40 AMan hour ago

Trail Blazers' Situation

With a right calf injury, Damian Lillard remains a casualty, as well as Gary Payton, with abdominal distension, and Daniel Johnson, hip problems. Drew Eubanks, with lower back pain, is a doubt.
2:35 AMan hour ago
Photo: Portland Trail Blazers
2:30 AMan hour ago

Trail Blazers Squad

F: John Butler Jr., Jabari Walker

FG: Nassir Little, Justise Winslow

C: Ibou Badji, Jusuf Nurkic

G: Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe

F: Trendon Watford, Greg Brown III,  Jerami Grant

F-C: Drew Eubanks

Coach: Chauncey Billups
2:25 AM2 hours ago

What they say

Immanuel Quickley: "For sure, everybody likes to see the ball go into the basket. When the ball doesn't go into the basket that's when you have to keep defending and things like that. But it's always great when the ball goes into the basket, for sure."

Tom Thibodeau: "The best part of his (Quickley's) game is that he can give you what you need. If you need scoring, he gives you that. If you need play, they were doubling up at the end, he was creating trays for us. So he can read the game very well and that's a big advantage, that's what you want from your playmaker."

Jalen Brunson: "It's kind of a read. Obviously, I was feeling good. But it's reading how the defense is playing. My teammates and coaches trust me. I just have to go out there and read. That's the way it is. I thank them for putting their trust in me."

2:20 AM2 hours ago

Knicks probable lineup

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Isaiah Hartenstein

Quentin Grimes

Jalen Brunson


 

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Knicks' Situation

Mitchell Robinson injured his knee in the last game. Derrick Rose, has a toe injury, and Cam Reddish, with discomfort in the groin area.
2:10 AM2 hours ago
Photo: New York Knicks
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Knicks Squad

FG: Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett

F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt

G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono

G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk

C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein

C: Jericho Sims

F-C:  Julius Randle

Coach: Tom Thibodeau

2:00 AM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-96 Portland Trail Blazers 

Milwaukee Bucks 119-111 Portland Trail Blazers 

Portland Trail Blazers 113-118 Utah Jazz  

Portland Trail Blazers 107-109 Brooklyn Nets 

Portland Trail Blazers 117-110 San Antonio Spurs 

Dallas Mavericks 117-112 Portland Trail Blazers 

New Orleans Pelicans 95-106 Portland Trail Blazers 

Charlotte Hornets 95-105 Portland Trail Blazers 

Miami Heat 107-110 Portland Trail Blazers 

Phoenix Suns 102-82 Portland Trail Blazers 

1:55 AM2 hours ago

Trail Blazers

Ninth place in the Eastern Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers come to the duel with 10 wins and eight losses, but the sequence is not encouraging: four straight losses.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks 

Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks 

Golden State Warriors 111-101 New York Knicks 

Denver Nuggets 103-106 New York Knicks 

Utah Jazz 111-118 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 135-145 Oklahoma City Thunder 

New York Knicks 121-112 Detroit Pistons 

Brooklyn Nets 112-85 New York Knicks 

Minnesota Timberwolves 107-120 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 118-133 Boston Celtics 

1:45 AM2 hours ago

Knicks

New York Knicks are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. In 18 games, they have won nine and lost nine. The triumph over the Thunder put an end to two consecutive losses.
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers, live this Friday (25), at the Madison Square Garden, at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA
1:35 AM2 hours ago

