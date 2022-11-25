Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Handout/Golden State Warriors

2:00 AM24 minutes ago

1:55 AM29 minutes ago

Speak up, Steve Kerr!

''Practice is key! the big thing. When you get individualized attention like the guys in the G League, progress is made. faster I think. Rather than the NBA season, above all, when you're not there. in rotation. I believe it's all part of the natural evolution of a young player who entered the league when the pandemic started. On top of that, he missed a year and a half due to injury,” Kerr said of Wiseman.

“Every player needs a base. So when it comes to a guy who's lost all this time, because of these circumstances, he really hasn't been able to build that foundation. So we need to try to do the right thing to help you improve. É That's what we're thinking about", concluded the Warriors coach.

1:50 AM34 minutes ago

Probable Golden State Warriors!

PG - Stephen Curry

SG - Klay Thompson

SF - Anthony - Lamb

PF - Jonathan Kuminga

C - Kevon looney.


 

1:45 AM39 minutes ago

How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?

The Golden State Warriors arrives for the confrontation with a negative campaign of 10 defeats and nine victories. The Warriors beat the Clippers in the last game and recovered from the loss to the Pelicans.
1:40 AM44 minutes ago

Open quotes!

“It would be really cool to know that it was someone I played with and had the opportunity to share the court and do special things here,” definitely a cool experience to have.”

"I thought we played some pretty good basketball in the second half," said coach Will Hardy."As a team, I thought we got to where we are with a weight on our shoulders. ... I don’t think we had that weight on our shoulders tonight."

"I thought the game was lost in the first half due to our lack of defensive energy. ... I have to do a better job of preparing our players," Hardy said.

"I am also part of this group... Obviously I didn’t have a perfect night if we lost by 7’ ;I will never sit here and blame the team, blame the players for losing a game. ... We win together and we lose together. I'll come back and watch the movie and find out what we can do to help our team be better."

1:35 AMan hour ago

Probable Utah Jazz!

PG - Collin Sexton

SG - Jordan Clarkson

SF - Jarred Vanderbilt

PF - Lauri Markkanen

C - Kelly Olynyk.


 

1:30 AMan hour ago

How does the Utah Jazz arrive?

The Utah Jazz has a positive campaign of 12 wins and eight losses in the season, where the team has lost the last two matches to the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. Today, the Jazz have the fourth best campaign in the Western Conference, behind the Suns, Nuggets and Pelicans.
1:25 AMan hour ago

NBA!

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
1:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Chase Center

The Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at Chase Center, with a capacity of 18,064 people.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
