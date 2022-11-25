Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Live Score Here
Speak up, Steve Kerr!
“Every player needs a base. So when it comes to a guy who's lost all this time, because of these circumstances, he really hasn't been able to build that foundation. So we need to try to do the right thing to help you improve. É That's what we're thinking about", concluded the Warriors coach.
Probable Golden State Warriors!
SG - Klay Thompson
SF - Anthony - Lamb
PF - Jonathan Kuminga
C - Kevon looney.
How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?
Open quotes!
"I thought we played some pretty good basketball in the second half," said coach Will Hardy."As a team, I thought we got to where we are with a weight on our shoulders. ... I don’t think we had that weight on our shoulders tonight."
"I thought the game was lost in the first half due to our lack of defensive energy. ... I have to do a better job of preparing our players," Hardy said.
"I am also part of this group... Obviously I didn’t have a perfect night if we lost by 7’ ;I will never sit here and blame the team, blame the players for losing a game. ... We win together and we lose together. I'll come back and watch the movie and find out what we can do to help our team be better."
Probable Utah Jazz!
SG - Jordan Clarkson
SF - Jarred Vanderbilt
PF - Lauri Markkanen
C - Kelly Olynyk.