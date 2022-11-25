Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets of November 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 5:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 4:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Minnesota Timberwolves lastlineup
Minnesota Timberwolves Last Five:
Jaden McDaniels, D'Angelo Russell, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards.
Jaden McDaniels, D'Angelo Russell, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards.
Charlotte Hornets lastlineup
The last five of Charlotte Hornets:
P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee.
P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee.
Minnesota Timberwolves Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, center Karl-Anthony Towns (#32), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 21.6 points, 9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Anthony Edwards (#1), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, center Rudy Gobert (#27) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1 assist per game.
Minnesota Timberwolves in the tournament
Unlike the Charlotte Hornets, the Minnesota Timberwolves had a good start to the regular season, with 10 wins and 8 losses, establishing themselves in eighth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round in the playoffs, they made several changes in the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. Their last game was on November 23 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Minnesota Timberwolves won 115-101 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and thus the Minnesota team achieved its tenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Mason Plumlee (#24) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, power forward Gordon Hayward (#20) will be key to assisting, he helped the team a lot last season and this season he has averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 5 wins and 14 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 23 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the Charlotte Hornets won 107-101 at the Spectrum Center for their fifth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Spectrum Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. It cost 260 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Its opening was on October 21, 2005 and it has a capacity of 19,000 spectators.