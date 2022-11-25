Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic live game, as well as the latest information from the Amway Center.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic of November 25th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (November 26) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Orlando Magic

In Orlando Magic the presence of Franz Wagner stands out. The 21-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. In the season he has an average of 19.3 points per game, achieved in 18 games played, where he has an average of 33.7 minutes played per game.
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Shake Milton stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Charlotte Hornets. He has averaged 8.5 points per game in 14 games played, with an average of 19.2 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Orlando Magic

3- Chuma Okeke

4- Jalen Suggs

10- Bol Bol

11- Mohamed Bamba

22- Franz Wagner

Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

5- Montrezl Harrell

8- De'Anthony Melton

12- Tobias Harris

17- P. J. Tucker

18- Shake Milton

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic is coming off a loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers. The results are very worrisome, as they have only five wins in 18 games. Currently, with a percentage of .278, they are in the penultimate place of the NBA Eastern Conference and will have to work hard if they do not want to keep losing ground.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have just been defeated by the Charlotte Hornets in the last game. For now, their season record is below expectations, as they have nine wins and nine losses, and with a percentage of .500 they are located in the ninth place of the Eastern Conference.

The game will be played at the Amway Center

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic game will be played at the Amway Center, located in the city of Orlando, in the state of Florida, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 18,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
