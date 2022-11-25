Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Live Score!
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic of November 25th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (November 26) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Orlando Magic
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers
Last starting five - Orlando Magic
4- Jalen Suggs
10- Bol Bol
11- Mohamed Bamba
22- Franz Wagner
Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers
8- De'Anthony Melton
12- Tobias Harris
17- P. J. Tucker
18- Shake Milton
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic is coming off a loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers. The results are very worrisome, as they have only five wins in 18 games. Currently, with a percentage of .278, they are in the penultimate place of the NBA Eastern Conference and will have to work hard if they do not want to keep losing ground.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have just been defeated by the Charlotte Hornets in the last game. For now, their season record is below expectations, as they have nine wins and nine losses, and with a percentage of .500 they are located in the ninth place of the Eastern Conference.