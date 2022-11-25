Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 PM36 minutes ago

Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns live game, as well as the latest information from the Footprint Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:55 PM41 minutes ago

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns of November 25th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:00 AM (November 26) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

1:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix Suns the presence of Devin Booker stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being one of the best scorers of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. In the season he has an average of 27.4 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 36.5 minutes played per game.
1:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Detroit Pistons

In Detroit Pistons the presence of Bojan Bogdanović stands out. The 33-year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he averages 20.7 points per game, achieved in 20 games played, where he has an average of 32.1 minutes played per game.
1:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

7- Killian Hayes

12- Isaiah Livers

23- Jaden Ivey

35- Marvin Bagley III

44- Bojan Bogdanović

1:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Detroit Pistons

0- Torey Craig

1- Devin Booker

15- Cameron Payne

22- DeAndre Ayton

25- Mikal Bridges

1:25 PMan hour ago

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are doing well so far this season and are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, which has put them in first place in the NBA's Western Conference with a percentage of .647, so they will try to continue their positive streak.

1:20 PMan hour ago

Detroit Pistons

Although their season has not been very good, the Detroit Pistons are coming off a victory over the Utah Jazz that has given them a lot of confidence, since they have already had two consecutive victories and hope to take advantage of the momentum factor to play against a great rival. Currently, with a percentage of .250 they are in the last place of the NBA Eastern Conference.

1:15 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at the Footprint Center

The Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at the Footprint Center, located in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1992, has a capacity for 18,422 spectators.
1:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo