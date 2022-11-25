Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA
9:00 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors ;live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Scotiabank. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:55 AMan hour ago

What time is the game and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors NBA game?

This is the start time for the Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors game on November 26, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 23:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
8:50 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch in Toronto Raptors

Anunoby is the leader of the Toronto team with 18.6 points on average, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The forward with dual English and Nigerian nationality scored 15 points, 5 rebounds and four assists.
8:45 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch in Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is the NBA's leading scorer with an average of 34 points per game, and he also averages nine rebounds and eight assists per game. The Slovenian in his last game scored 42 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists, but did not prevent his team from losing to the Boston Celtics.
8:40 AM2 hours ago

How are the Toronto Raptors doing?

The Toronto Raptors have also lost two consecutive games, losing 98-112 to the Brooklyn Nets in their last game. They have won only two of their last four games. Meanwhile, Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and eight losses, while fourth in the Atlantic Division standings;
8:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Dallas Mavericks arrive?

Dallas Mavericks have two consecutive losses and the last time they won was on November 19 when they won against the Denver Nuggets (127-99). Right now they are in top position in the Western Conference with nine wins and eight losses. Meanwhile, they are in third place in the Southeast Division standings;
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Background

Twice they have met in this 2022 in which both Dallas Mavericks have won, they have won in the last four meetings they have met. The last game was on November 5 when they won by just one point in Dallas. The última victory in this clash was in January 2021 in which the Toronto Raptors  won;
8:25 AM2 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Scotiabank located in Toronto. It was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 8,800 spectators.

8:20 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. This will be the eighteenth meeting for Dallas and the nineteenth for Toronto.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

