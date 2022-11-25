Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the game and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors NBA game?
This is the start time for the Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors game on November 26, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 23:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Player to watch in Toronto Raptors
Anunoby is the leader of the Toronto team with 18.6 points on average, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The forward with dual English and Nigerian nationality scored 15 points, 5 rebounds and four assists.
Player to watch in Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic is the NBA's leading scorer with an average of 34 points per game, and he also averages nine rebounds and eight assists per game. The Slovenian in his last game scored 42 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists, but did not prevent his team from losing to the Boston Celtics.
How are the Toronto Raptors doing?
The Toronto Raptors have also lost two consecutive games, losing 98-112 to the Brooklyn Nets in their last game. They have won only two of their last four games. Meanwhile, Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and eight losses, while fourth in the Atlantic Division standings;
How does Dallas Mavericks arrive?
Dallas Mavericks have two consecutive losses and the last time they won was on November 19 when they won against the Denver Nuggets (127-99). Right now they are in top position in the Western Conference with nine wins and eight losses. Meanwhile, they are in third place in the Southeast Division standings;
Background
Twice they have met in this 2022 in which both Dallas Mavericks have won, they have won in the last four meetings they have met. The last game was on November 5 when they won by just one point in Dallas. The última victory in this clash was in January 2021 in which the Toronto Raptors won;
Venue: The match will be played at the Scotiabank located in Toronto. It was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 8,800 spectators.
Preview of the match
Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. This will be the eighteenth meeting for Dallas and the nineteenth for Toronto.
