Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets of November 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Houston Rockets Last Lineup
The last quintet of Houston Rockets:
Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green.
Oklahoma City Thunder Last Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder's Ultimate Five:
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Josh Giddey.
Houston Rockets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, forward Jalen Green (#4), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Alperen Sengun (#28) who this season has managed to average 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Kevin Porter Jr. (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Houston Rockets in the tournament
In the same way as the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets had a bad start to the season, with 3 wins and 14 losses, they established themselves in fifteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 25 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Houston Rockets lost 95-93 at the Toyota Center and thus got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
Oklahoma City Thunder Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (#2), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the power forward Luguentz Dort (#5) who this season has managed to average 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Josh Giddey (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his second year in the league, he has averaged 14.9 points, 7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder in the tournament
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a bad start to the regular season, with 7 wins and 11 losses, establishing themselves in twelfth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 23 against the Denver Nuggets, where the Oklahoma City Thunder lost 131-126 at the Paycom Center and thus recorded their eleventh loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
The stadium
The Toyota Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Houston, Texas. Since October 5, 2003, it has been the home of the Houston Rockets, has a capacity of 18,400 spectators and cost 175 million dollars to build.