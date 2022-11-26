Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks Live Score in NBA Season 2022
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks match for the NBA Season 2022.
What time is Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks of November 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA Games Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Background Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks
Although the series in the last five games is very even with a balance of three wins for Memphis and two for the Big Apple, the Grizzlies have accumulated three straight wins and all of them have happened this year.
New York Knicks 112-115 Memphis Grizzlies, season 2022
New York Knicks 114-118 Memphis Grizzlies, 2022 season
Memphis Grizzlies 120-108 New York Knicks, 2022 season
New York Knicks 118-104 Memphis Grizzlies, 2021 season
Memphis Grizzlies 129-133 New York Knicks, 2021 season
Key player New York Knicks
If there is an element of experience with this franchise it is Julius Randle, who has been more noted for his defensive work in recent years than in point generation when he came in averaging 24.1 points in 2020.
Key player Memphis Grizzlies
Although he has missed some games, in four of the last six games Ja Morant continues to show why he is one of the best players on the rise by scoring at least 30 points, remembering that he was a vital piece for them to qualify for the Playoffs last season, a situation they will look to repeat.
Last lineup New York Knicks
9 Rowan Alexander, forward; 30 Julius Randle, forward; 23 Mitchell Robinson, center; 11 Jalen Brunson, point guard; 6 Quentin Grimes, point guard.
Last lineup Memphis Grizzlies
24 Dillon Brooks, small forward; 13 Jaren Jackson Jr, small forward; 4 Steven Adams, center; 12 Ja Morant, point guard; 46 John Konchar, point guard.
New York Knicks: inconsistency
The same happens to the New York Knicks, who have not been able to establish themselves either inside or outside, neither by having a long negative or positive streak, so they will try to take advantage of their second home to try to add victories, climb positions and get into the best in the Eastern Conference of the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies: Improve as visitors
With a losing away record and three losses in a row, the Memphis Grizzlies will try to get back on track away from home where they have had to work hard to impose conditions and, although they are still among the top eight in the NBA's Western Conference, they need to adjust, especially on the defensive end.
The Kick-off
The Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks match will be played at the Madison Square Garden, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
