Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022
What time is Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks of November 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

United States (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA Games Pass

Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Background Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks

Although the series in the last five games is very even with a balance of three wins for Memphis and two for the Big Apple, the Grizzlies have accumulated three straight wins and all of them have happened this year.

New York Knicks 112-115 Memphis Grizzlies, season 2022

New York Knicks 114-118 Memphis Grizzlies, 2022 season

Memphis Grizzlies 120-108 New York Knicks, 2022 season

New York Knicks 118-104 Memphis Grizzlies, 2021 season

Memphis Grizzlies 129-133 New York Knicks, 2021 season

Key player New York Knicks

If there is an element of experience with this franchise it is Julius Randle, who has been more noted for his defensive work in recent years than in point generation when he came in averaging 24.1 points in 2020.
Key player Memphis Grizzlies

Although he has missed some games, in four of the last six games Ja Morant continues to show why he is one of the best players on the rise by scoring at least 30 points, remembering that he was a vital piece for them to qualify for the Playoffs last season, a situation they will look to repeat.
Image: SKY Sports
Last lineup New York Knicks

9 Rowan Alexander, forward; 30 Julius Randle, forward; 23 Mitchell Robinson, center; 11 Jalen Brunson, point guard; 6 Quentin Grimes, point guard.
Last lineup Memphis Grizzlies

24 Dillon Brooks, small forward; 13 Jaren Jackson Jr, small forward; 4 Steven Adams, center; 12 Ja Morant, point guard; 46 John Konchar, point guard.
New York Knicks: inconsistency

The same happens to the New York Knicks, who have not been able to establish themselves either inside or outside, neither by having a long negative or positive streak, so they will try to take advantage of their second home to try to add victories, climb positions and get into the best in the Eastern Conference of the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies: Improve as visitors

With a losing away record and three losses in a row, the Memphis Grizzlies will try to get back on track away from home where they have had to work hard to impose conditions and, although they are still among the top eight in the NBA's Western Conference, they need to adjust, especially on the defensive end.
The Kick-off

The Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks match will be played at the Madison Square Garden, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
