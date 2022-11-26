Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch in Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season. The U.S. point guard was his team's most outstanding player in the game with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, although he did not prevent his team's loss against the Charlotte Hornets.
Player to watch in Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry is the most outstanding player of the Warriors team being the second player with the highest average of points, with 31'7. He also averages 6'6 rebounds and 7'1 assists. The American point guard in his last game was the most outstanding player in his team against the Utah Jazz in which he scored 33 points, also won five rebounds and had four assists.
How are the Minnesota Timberwolves doing?
The Minnesota lost in their last game by two points against the Charlotte Hornets (110-108). With this loss they broke a streak of five consecutive victories. They are currently in top position in the Western Conference with 10 wins and nine losses, while fourth in the Northeast Division;
How are the Golden State Warriors coming along?
The Golden State Warriors are coming off two straight wins and have won four of their last five games. In their last game they beat Utah Jazz 129-118 at home. Right now they are 11th in the Western Conference with 10 wins and 10 losses. While in fourth place in the Pacific Division.
Background
Three times Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves have faced each other during this 2022 with a favorable balance for Minnesota Timberwolves who have won twice. The most recent game was played in March in which Minnesota won 129-114. Equal balance between these two teams that in the last ten duels have won five Golden State Warriors and five Minnesota Timberwolves.
Venue: The game will be played at the Target Center, located in Minneapolis, which was inaugurated on October 13, 1990 and has a capacity for 19356 spectators.
Preview of the match
Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in the 2022-23 regular season this will be the 21st meeting for the Warriors, while the 20th for Minnesota.
