Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

Fiserve Forum
The Fiserv Forum is the home of the Milwaukee Bucks and is located in Winsconsin, with 17,500 seats for NBA games.
81 matches!
The Bucks and Mavericks have faced each other 81 times, with 43 wins for the Bucks and 38 for the Mavericks, showing the balance in the confrontation. In scoring the balance is greater, with 8484 points for the Bucks and 8439 for the Mavericks.
Injury Report
The Dallas Mavericks come without injuries for this matchup today, while the Milwaukee Bucks will be without Middleton and Ibaka, as well as Connaughton, who is a doubt for the matchup.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference the Bucks are doing very well and come in second place with 13 wins and five losses, below only the leader Celtics, who have 15 wins and four losses. Below the Bucks is the Cavaliers, who are 12-7 on the season and even further down come the Pacers, who are 11-7 and the Hawks, who are 11-8.
Western Conference
The Mavericks on the other side come from four losses and only one win in their last games. The first loss was on Wednesday (16), to the Rockets, by 101 to 92. After that, on Friday (18), the victory came, over the Nuggets, by 127 to 99. On Sunday (20), the new defeat came, now to the Nuggets, by 98 to 97. On Wednesday (23), the loss was to Celtic, by 125 to 112 and, closing these games, another loss, which happened yesterday, to the Raptors, by 105 to 100.
Last five: Bucks
The Bucks come into this game on the back of two losses and three wins in their last few games. On Wednesday (16), the win was over the Cavaliers, by 113 to 98. After that, on Friday (18), the loss came to the 76ers, by 110 to 102. Coming on Monday (21), the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers by 119 to 111. On the other Wednesday (23), the loss came to the Bulls, by 118 to 113. Finally, on Friday (25), the victory came over the Cavaliers, by 117 to 102.
