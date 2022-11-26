Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks match.
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee BucksLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks live on TV, your options is: ABC.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBC Sports app.

Fiserve Forum

The Fiserv Forum is the home of the Milwaukee Bucks and is located in Winsconsin, with 17,500 seats for NBA games.
81 matches!

The Bucks and Mavericks have faced each other 81 times, with 43 wins for the Bucks and 38 for the Mavericks, showing the balance in the confrontation. In scoring the balance is greater, with 8484 points for the Bucks and 8439 for the Mavericks.
Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks come without injuries for this matchup today, while the Milwaukee Bucks will be without Middleton and Ibaka, as well as Connaughton, who is a doubt for the matchup.
Eastern Conference

In the Eastern Conference the Bucks are doing very well and come in second place with 13 wins and five losses, below only the leader Celtics, who have 15 wins and four losses. Below the Bucks is the Cavaliers, who are 12-7 on the season and even further down come the Pacers, who are 11-7 and the Hawks, who are 11-8.
Western Conference

The Mavericks on the other side come from four losses and only one win in their last games. The first loss was on Wednesday (16), to the Rockets, by 101 to 92. After that, on Friday (18), the victory came, over the Nuggets, by 127 to 99. On Sunday (20), the new defeat came, now to the Nuggets, by 98 to 97. On Wednesday (23), the loss was to Celtic, by 125 to 112 and, closing these games, another loss, which happened yesterday, to the Raptors, by 105 to 100.
Last five: Mavericks

Last five: Bucks

The Bucks come into this game on the back of two losses and three wins in their last few games. On Wednesday (16), the win was over the Cavaliers, by 113 to 98. After that, on Friday (18), the loss came to the 76ers, by 110 to 102. Coming on Monday (21), the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers by 119 to 111. On the other Wednesday (23), the loss came to the Bulls, by 118 to 113. Finally, on Friday (25), the victory came over the Cavaliers, by 117 to 102.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 NBA match: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

