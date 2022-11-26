Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Live Score!
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic of November 27th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM (November 28) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Orlando Magic
In Orlando Magic, the presence of Franz Wagner stands out. The 21-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He averages 19.6 points per game in 19 games played, where he averages 33.8 minutes played per game.
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers
In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Shake Milton stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he has an average of 9.5 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 20.7 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Orlando Magic
5- Paolo Banchero
10- Bol Bol
11- Mohamed Bamba
22- Franz Wagner
Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers
8- De'Anthony Melton
12- Tobias Harris
17- P. J. Tucker
18- Shake Milton
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic has just suffered another loss in the season, but comes to this game with the desire to avenge the game of a few hours ago against Philadelphia. The results continue to be very disappointing, with just five wins. Currently, with a percentage of .263, they are in the penultimate place in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers just won the first of the two games they are playing these days against Orlando Magic. For now, their season record is below expectations, but they already have more wins than losses (10-9), and with a percentage of .526 they moved up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
The game will be played at the Amway Center
The Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic game will be played at the Amway Center, located in the city of Orlando, in the state of Florida, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 18,500 spectators.