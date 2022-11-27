Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Wizards vs Celtics live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the TD Garden. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Wizards vs Celtics game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the top figure of the Celtics and is the current leader of the team's offense as the best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet the objectives set.
How does Celtics get here?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and getting into the NBA finals where they lost to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great roster and are expected to be back in the Playoffs. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka for failing to comply with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, has taken over and will lead the team this season. For now, doubts about the Celtics have been dispelled due to the good start of the team, who are in third place in the Western Conference with 3 wins and 1 loss.
Bradley Beal, a must see player!
The Washington guard is one of the great figures of the Wizards, he arrives after missing much of last season due to a knee injury. Beal was only able to play 9 games last season and that greatly reduced the team's chances. He started the season well with an average of 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The figure of the Wizards is ready for this new year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's moment to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and hopes to re-enter the dispute to be considered as one of the candidates to the All-Star Game, his return was listed as one of the most interesting for this season. Without a doubt, the connection of the guard with Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis will be essential for Washington to meet the objectives set.
How does the Wizards arrive?
The Washington team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards finished with a record of 35 wins and 47 losses, their expectations were lowered when they lost Bradley Beal, their best player, shortly after starting the previous season. The Wizards are a team that will seek to fight to get into the playoffs this year and have concentrated great players to fight to be among the best in the East. It seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Top of the Conference, but it could surprise the best of each conference and place among the last classified or arrive via the Play-In. For this season, the Wizards kept a large part of the team and reinforcements such as Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson arrived, in addition to the renewal of Bradley Beal with the maximum contract in the league. The unknown for the team revolves around the great level that Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis can show and that they can complete a large part of the season without injuries. Washington's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Toronto, Indiana and New York, teams against which they will compete to sneak into the playoffs.
Where's the game?
The TD Garden located in the city of Memphis will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the TD Garden, at 6:00 p.m.