Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers of November 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 3:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Indiana Pacers Last Lineup
The last five of Indiana Pacers:
Jalen Smith, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, and Buddy Hield.
LA Clippers Last Lineup
The last five of the LA Clippers:
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Indiana Pacers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Tyrese Haliburton (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Myles Turner (#33) who this season has managed to average 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Buddy Hield (#24) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Indiana Pacers in the tournament
The Indiana Pacers had a good start to the season, with 11 wins and 7 losses, establishing themselves in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 25 against the Brooklyn Nets, where the Indiana Pacers won 128-117 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, earning their eleventh victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
LA Clippers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard John Wall (#11), the team uses him as the sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, the forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who returns to play and is expected to dominate the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning their first two games of the season, this year they are a strong team that is competing for the championship. They had a regular start in the 2022-2023 season, with 11 wins and 9 losses, they are in eighth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on November 25 against the Denver Nuggets, where the LA Clippers lost 114-104 at Crypto.com Arena, earning their ninth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.