Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons of November 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Cleveland Cavaliers last lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers Ultimate Quintet:
Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen.
Detroit Pistons last lineup
Detroit Pistons Ultimate Quintet:
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.
Cleveland Cavaliers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, forward Donovan Mitchell (#45), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 30 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Darius Garland (#10), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 23.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, center Jarrett Allen (#31) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Cleveland Cavaliers in the tournament
Unlike the Detroit Pistons, the Toronto Raptors had a good start to the regular season, with 12 wins and 7 losses, establishing themselves in third place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. His last game was on November 25 against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 117-102 at the Fiserv Forum and thus earned his seventh loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Detroit Pistons Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Bojan Bogdanovic (#44), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Isaiah Stewart (#28) who this season has managed to average 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Cade Cunningham (#2) will be key to assisting, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6 assists.
Detroit Pistons in the tournament
The Detroit Pistons started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 5 wins and 16 losses, they are in fifteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 25 against the Phoenix Suns, where the Detroit Pistons lost 108-102 at the Footprint Center and thus earned their sixteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Little Caesars Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Detroit, Michigan. It cost 732 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Detroit Pistons. Its opening was on September 5, 2017 and it has a capacity of 20,491 spectators.