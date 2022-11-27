Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets match live?
PJ Washington: "We are figuring out how to play, so I think this game and the previous game are two games in which we can grow and continue to learn. I think if we continue to play to our strengths, it will be hard for teams to beat us."
Probable lineup for the Hornets
Jalen McDaniels
Mason Plumlee
Terry Rozier
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Hornets' Situation
Hornets' roster
F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.
G: LaMelo Ball, James Bouknight, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon
F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
C: Nick Richards, Mark Williams
C-F: Kai Jones
Coach: Steve Clifford
Jaylen Brown: "I think Payton is a fan favorite. So when he came into the game, we definitely felt that energy. And that's all we needed."
Probable lineup for the Celtics
Jaylen Brown
Al Horford
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Celtics' Situation
Celtics' roster
F-G: Jayson Tatum
G: Malcolm Brogdon, JD Davison, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Derrick White
C-F: Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Robert Williams
Coach: Joe Mazzulla
Latest Results
Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers 132-122 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic 105-112 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 117-112 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 95-105 Portland Trail Blazers
Charlotte Hornets 100-108 Washington Wizards
Charlotte Hornets 94-98 Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies 130-99 Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls 106-88 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 108-115 Sacramento Kings
Charlotte Hornets 120-113 Golden State Warriors
Orlando Magic 113-93 Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks 134-131 Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks 109-126 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 112-124 New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs 102-129 Charlotte Hornets
Boston Celtics 125-112 Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans 109-117 Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 126-122 Oklahoma City Thunder
Detroit Pistons 108-117 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 131-112 Denver Nuggets
Boston Celtics 128-112 Detroit Pistons128-112
Memphis Grizzlies 106-109 Boston Celtics
New York Knicks 118-133 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 123-119 Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-113 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 112-94 Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics 123-132 Cleveland Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls 120-102 Boston Celtics
Orlando Magic 120-126 Boston Celtics
Miami Heat 104-111 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 126-117 Philadelphia 76ers
