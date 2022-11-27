Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: NBA

How and where to watch the Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What they say

Steve Clifford: We started well early in the [third] period with the starters, and when we broke the lineup, the younger players played very well against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a good offense, a good defense, but the most important thing is that everyone contributed. The biggest play of the game was Mason's effort when we lost one to keep the ball alive that led to the open three for Terry. 

PJ Washington: "We are figuring out how to play, so I think this game and the previous game are two games in which we can grow and continue to learn. I think if we continue to play to our strengths, it will be hard for teams to beat us."

Probable lineup for the Hornets

PJ Washington

Jalen McDaniels

Mason Plumlee

Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Hornets' Situation

Steve Clifford will be without Cody Martin, who is suffering from muscle problems, Dennis Smith Jr, a shoulder injury, Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball, both with ankle injuries.
Hornets' roster

F: Cody Martin, Gordon Hayward, JT Thor, P.J. Washington

F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.

G: LaMelo Ball, James Bouknight, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon

F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee

C: Nick Richards, Mark Williams

C-F: Kai Jones

Coach: Steve Clifford

What they say

Joe Mazzulla: "I guess it depends (on whether Tatum will be available). We're going to collaborate on what we think is important for him and our team in the short and long term. We've talked about it from day one: we have a lot of ways to go. Give Payton and Luke credit for what they do every day to stay ready, and give our basketball team credit for accepting that. Our fans have been great this year. It helps us run and helps us win games. It was a blessing and cool to be a part of that, to see our team respond and play well because of what the Garden did."

Jaylen Brown: "I think Payton is a fan favorite. So when he came into the game, we definitely felt that energy. And that's all we needed."

Probable lineup for the Celtics

Grant Williams

Jaylen Brown

Al Horford

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Celtics' Situation

Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari, with knee injuries, and Jayson Tatum, with an ankle injury, are Joe Mazzulla's absentees.
Celtics' roster

F: Blake Griffin, Danilo Gallinari, Sam Hauser, Justin Jackson, Noah Vonleh, Grant Williams

F-G: Jayson Tatum

G: Malcolm Brogdon, JD Davison, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Derrick White

C-F: Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Robert Williams

Coach: Joe Mazzulla

Latest Results

Charlotte Hornets 110-108 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers 

Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets 

Cleveland Cavaliers 132-122 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Indiana Pacers 

Orlando Magic 105-112 Charlotte Hornets 

Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets 

Miami Heat 117-112 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 95-105 Portland Trail Blazers 

Charlotte Hornets 100-108 Washington Wizards 

Charlotte Hornets 94-98 Brooklyn Nets 

Memphis Grizzlies 130-99 Charlotte Hornets 

Chicago Bulls 106-88 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 108-115 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 120-113  Golden State Warriors 

Orlando Magic 113-93 Charlotte Hornets 

New York Knicks 134-131 Charlotte Hornets 

Atlanta Hawks 109-126 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 112-124 New Orleans Pelicans 

San Antonio Spurs 102-129 Charlotte Hornets 

Hornets

Quite differently, the Charlotte Hornets occupy the 13th place, having the second worst campaign, losing only to the Detroit Pistons. Of the 20 games played, they lost 14 times and won six.
Latest Results

Boston Celtics 122-104 Sacramento Kings 

Boston Celtics 125-112 Dallas Mavericks 

Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics 

New Orleans Pelicans 109-117 Boston Celtics 

Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 126-122 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Detroit Pistons 108-117 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 131-112 Denver Nuggets 

Boston Celtics 128-112 Detroit Pistons128-112

Memphis Grizzlies 106-109 Boston Celtics 

New York Knicks 118-133 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 123-119 Chicago Bulls 

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-113 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 112-94 Washington Wizards 

Boston Celtics 123-132 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Chicago Bulls 120-102 Boston Celtics 

Orlando Magic 120-126 Boston Celtics 

Miami Heat 104-111 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 126-117 Philadelphia 76ers 

Celtics

Boston Celtics are the leader of the Eastern Conference. On a good run, the team has accumulated 15 wins and only four losses in 19 games.
Eye on the Game

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets, live this Monday (28), at the TD Garden, at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
