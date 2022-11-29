Suns vs Kings LIVE Score Updates (17-19)

ADVERTISEMENT
Match starts
Referee asignment
Referee: Brian Forte (#45)
Umpire: Justin Van Duyne (#64)
Injury report
Chima Moneke and Trey Lyles are the players who will not be present for this game. Both are expected to return on November 30.
Starting five - Sacramento Kings
Tonight's Starters
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @KevinHuerter
👑 @hbarnes
👑 @keegan3murray
@Dsabonis11
Starting five - Phoenix Suns
Starters in Sacramento.
Last five matches - Sacramento Kings
Last five matches - Phoenix Suns
Most recent match between the two teams
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings history
These two teams have met 260 times. The statistics favor the Phoenix Suns, who have emerged victorious on 151 occasions, while the Sacramento Kings have been victorious on 109 occasions.
In regular season
Facing each other in regular seasons, these two teams have met 241 times. The statistics favor Phoenix Suns who have come out on top 141 times, while the Sacramento Kings have come out on top 100 times.
This is how the players of both teams arrived
📍 Sacramento, CA.
home sweet home 👑
@MichelobULTRA
Welcome back
We're ready to bring you the action from this Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings game.
Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!
Key player - Sacramento Kings
In Sacramento Kings, the presence of De'Aaron Fox stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. He has averaged 25.1 points per game in 17 games played, with an average of 32.3 minutes played per game.
Key player - Phoenix Suns
In Phoenix Suns the presence of DeAndre Ayton stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 16.2 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 28.9 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Sacramento Kings
9- Kevin Huerter
10- Domantas Sabonis
13- Keegan Murray
40- Harrison Barnes
Last starting five - Phoenix Suns
0- Torrey Craig
1- Devin Booker
15- Cameron Payne
22- DeAndre Ayton
25- Mikal Bridges
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics. The season is going a little uncomfortably, they also accumulate two losses and will have to work to move up steps in the standings. Currently, with a percentage of .556, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns comes from winning a very complex game against Utah Jazz. The season is going with very good numbers for this team that has accumulated four winning games and aspires to complete this one to continue to hold on to the top. Currently, with a percentage of .684, they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.