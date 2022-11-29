Suns vs Kings LIVE Score Updates (17-19)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:29 PM2 minutes ago

1 | 4:48

KZ Okpala scores and unbalances the score. 19-17.
10:27 PM3 minutes ago

1 | 5:02

Tied game! A good rhythm is maintained in the match. 17-17.
10:25 PM6 minutes ago

1 | 7:14

Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray score for the Kings. 15-9.
10:24 PM7 minutes ago

1 | 8:29

The Kings go in front with scores from Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis. 11-7.
10:23 PM8 minutes ago

1 | 10:10

Three-pointer! Cameron Payne scores for the Suns. Good start of the game so far with 12 points in the first half. 7-5 up for the visitors.
10:19 PM12 minutes ago

1 | 1:11

Three-pointer! Domantas Sabonis opens the scoring for the Kings.
10:15 PM16 minutes ago

Match starts

The game between Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings is underway.
10:10 PM21 minutes ago

Referee asignment

Crew Chief: Zach Zarba (#15)

Referee: Brian Forte (#45)

Umpire: Justin Van Duyne (#64)

10:05 PM26 minutes ago

Injury report

Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson are the Suns' absentees for this game.

Chima Moneke and Trey Lyles are the players who will not be present for this game. Both are expected to return on November 30.

10:00 PM31 minutes ago

Starting five - Sacramento Kings

9:55 PM36 minutes ago

Starting five - Phoenix Suns

9:50 PM41 minutes ago

Last five matches - Sacramento Kings

.
9:45 PMan hour ago

Last five matches - Phoenix Suns

.
9:40 PMan hour ago

Most recent match between the two teams

The most recent matchup between the two teams occurred last April 10, when they met for the fourth time in the 2021-22 season, which ended in a 116-109 win for the Sacramento Kings.

9:35 PMan hour ago

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings history

These two teams have met 260 times. The statistics favor the Phoenix Suns, who have emerged victorious on 151 occasions, while the Sacramento Kings have been victorious on 109 occasions.

In regular season

Facing each other in regular seasons, these two teams have met 241 times. The statistics favor Phoenix Suns who have come out on top 141 times, while the Sacramento Kings have come out on top 100 times.

9:30 PMan hour ago

This is how the players of both teams arrived

9:25 PMan hour ago

Welcome back

We're ready to bring you the action from this Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings game.

9:20 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings live game, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:15 PMan hour ago

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:10 PMan hour ago

What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings of November 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 6:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass

9:05 PMan hour ago

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings, the presence of De'Aaron Fox stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. He has averaged 25.1 points per game in 17 games played, with an average of 32.3 minutes played per game.

9:00 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix Suns the presence of DeAndre Ayton stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 16.2 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 28.9 minutes played per game.

8:55 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

8:50 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

0- Torrey Craig

1- Devin Booker

15- Cameron Payne

22- DeAndre Ayton

25- Mikal Bridges

8:45 PM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics. The season is going a little uncomfortably, they also accumulate two losses and will have to work to move up steps in the standings. Currently, with a percentage of .556, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

8:40 PM2 hours ago

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns comes from winning a very complex game against Utah Jazz. The season is going with very good numbers for this team that has accumulated four winning games and aspires to complete this one to continue to hold on to the top. Currently, with a percentage of .684, they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

8:35 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at the Golden 1 Center, located in the city of Sacramento, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,608 spectators.
8:30 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo